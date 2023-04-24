Hacksaw blades market is registering a CAGR of 4.7% and is expected to reach $ 1,667.1 million by 2031

Hacksaw Blades MarketAllied

Hacksaw Blades Market by Consumer type (DIY, Professionals), by Threads per inch (14 TPI, 24 TPI, Others)

Hacksaws are a versatile tool used in metalworking, woodworking, and DIY projects. They are used to cut through a variety of materials, including metals, plastics, and wood. However, the effectiveness of a hacksaw is dependent on the type of blade used. In this blog, we will discuss the different types of hacksaw blades, their characteristics, and how to choose the right blade for the job.

hacksaw blades market size was valued at $1,043.9 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $ 1,667.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2031.

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the hacksaw blades market overview includes Apex Tool Group LLC, Chronos, Disston Company, Gedore, HABUR-SAWS GmbH, Klein Tools, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Starrett, and Thomas Flinn & Co.

Types of Hacksaw Blades

High-Speed Steel Blades High-speed steel blades are the most common type of hacksaw blade. They are made of a high-speed steel alloy, which makes them incredibly durable and able to withstand high temperatures. They are ideal for cutting through hard metals, such as stainless steel and carbon steel.

Bi-Metal Blades Bi-metal blades are made of two different metals – high-speed steel and a flexible spring steel. This combination makes them extremely durable and able to withstand heavy use. Bi-metal blades are ideal for cutting through hard metals and also work well on softer materials, such as plastics and wood.

Carbon Steel Blades Carbon steel blades are made of a high-carbon steel alloy, which makes them incredibly durable and able to withstand heavy use. They are ideal for cutting through softer metals, such as aluminum and brass, as well as wood and plastics.

Carbide Grit Blades Carbide grit blades are made with a layer of carbide grit bonded to the blade, which makes them ideal for cutting through abrasive materials, such as tile and fiberglass. They are not designed for use on metal or wood.

Blade Characteristics

TPI (Teeth per Inch) The TPI of a hacksaw blade refers to the number of teeth on the blade. A blade with a high TPI will produce a finer cut, while a blade with a low TPI will produce a coarser cut. When choosing a blade, consider the material being cut and the desired finish. A high TPI blade is ideal for cutting through thin metals, while a low TPI blade is better for thicker metals.

Blade Length Blade length is an important consideration when choosing a hacksaw blade. A longer blade will be able to cut through thicker materials, while a shorter blade is better for cutting through thinner materials. When choosing a blade, consider the thickness of the material being cut and the depth of the cut required.

Blade Width Blade width is another important consideration when choosing a hacksaw blade. A wider blade will be able to cut through thicker materials, while a narrower blade is better for cutting through thinner materials. When choosing a blade, consider the thickness of the material being cut and the size of the cut required.

How to Choose the Right Blade for the Job

When choosing a hacksaw blade, there are several factors to consider:

Material Being Cut The first consideration when choosing a hacksaw blade is the material being cut. Different materials require different types of blades. For example, a high-speed steel blade is ideal for cutting through hard metals, while a carbon steel blade is better for cutting through softer metals.

Thickness of Material The thickness of the material being cut is another important consideration. A thicker material will require a longer blade and a blade with a lower TPI. A thinner material will require a shorter blade and a blade with a higher TPI.

Desired Finish The desired finish of the cut is also a consideration. A high TPI blade will produce a finer cut and a smoother finish, while a low TPI blade will produce a coarser cut and a rougher finish.

Frequency of Use The frequency of use is another consideration when choosing a hacksaw blade.



