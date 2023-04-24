Global wall covering market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031 & projected to reach $239.7 Bn

Wall Covering Market 1

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walls are one of the most important elements of a room, as they set the tone for the entire space. While painting walls is the most common way to add color and personality to a room, there are many other options available that can take your walls to the next level. One such option is wall covering. Wall covering has come a long way over the years and offers endless possibilities for transforming your walls into artistic canvases. In this blog, we will explore the different types of wall coverings available and how they can be used to add style and sophistication to your home.

Competition Analysis

The key players operating in the wall covering industry are A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Architonic, Asian Paints Ltd., Brewster, Daltile, F. Schumacher & Co., Grandeco, J. Josephson Inc., Maya Romanoff Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Onmi W.C. Inc., Osborne & Little, Saint Gobain Adfors, Sanderson Design Group, Waldan Paper Services, LLC, and York Wall Coverings.

The global wall covering market size was valued at $152 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $239.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Types of Wall Coverings

Wallpaper Wallpaper is the most popular form of wall covering and has been used for centuries. It is available in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and textures, and can be used to create a variety of effects. From bold prints to subtle textures, wallpaper can transform a room in a way that paint cannot.

Fabric Fabric is another popular wall covering option that has been around for a long time. It can add warmth, texture, and color to a room. Fabrics come in a range of styles, including cotton, silk, velvet, and linen. Depending on the fabric chosen, it can be hung on the wall with adhesive or attached to a backing and then installed like wallpaper.

Wood Paneling Wood paneling is a classic wall covering that can add warmth and texture to a room. It is available in a range of finishes, including natural, stained, and painted. Wood paneling is typically installed on a wooden frame, which is then attached to the wall.

Tile Tile is a durable and easy-to-clean wall covering that is commonly used in kitchens and bathrooms. It comes in a range of materials, including ceramic, porcelain, and glass. Tile can be used to create a variety of patterns and designs, making it a versatile option for any room.

Stone Stone is a natural and timeless wall covering that can add a sense of elegance and sophistication to a room. It comes in a range of materials, including marble, granite, and slate. Stone can be installed in a variety of patterns and can be used to create a focal point in a room.

Wall covering is used to enhance the aesthetic appearance and protect the vertical surfaces of houses and offices. Depending on individual needs, it is a covering that may be used on both internal areas and external facades. Wall coverings are widely implemented in residential and non-residential sectors. Wallpaper, wall-panel, and tiles such as marble and ceramics are some of the popular materials used as wall coverings. Wallpaper and tiles are used at offices, business premises, and homes to make them look elegant and stylish.

How to Choose the Right Wall Covering

When choosing a wall covering, it is important to consider the style of your home and the overall look you want to achieve. If you have a traditional home, you may want to consider a classic wallpaper or wood paneling. If you have a modern home, you may want to consider a bold wallpaper or tile. It is also important to consider the durability of the wall covering, especially in high traffic areas such as hallways and entryways.

How to Install Wall Coverings

Installing wall coverings can be a daunting task, but with the right tools and a little patience, it can be done. Here are the basic steps for installing wallpaper:

Measure the walls and purchase enough wallpaper to cover the entire area.

Prepare the walls by filling in any holes or cracks and sanding down any rough spots.

Apply wallpaper primer to the walls to ensure that the wallpaper adheres properly.

Cut the wallpaper into strips, leaving a little extra on each end for trimming.

Apply wallpaper paste to the back of the wallpaper and carefully place it on the wall.

Smooth out any air bubbles with a wallpaper brush or roller.

Trim the excess wallpaper from the top and bottom of the wall.

Installing other types of wall coverings, such as tile or wood paneling, may require different tools and techniques. It is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and seek professional help if needed.

