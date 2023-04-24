Army Veteran Brings Much-Needed Senior Services to Olympia

Senior Relocation and Estate Sale Franchise Caring Transitions Expanding Reach to the Capital City

Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation and transition services, continues expanding its compassionate reach nationwide with its latest location. Caring Transitions of Olympia is owned and operated by army veteran Jayson Sweet. This new location will provide families with downsizing, relocation, and liquidation assistance in an area with a rising senior population.

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

Sweet understands a thing or two about moving, as he grew up an Army brat moving around the world. He spent just over the past 20 years in the military himself, recently retiring as an Army Officer. Many of those years he spent in Washington, including graduating from Timberline High School. Sweet and his wife have called Olympia home for years, raising their two kids in town. So, when looking for a business to start after retiring in 2020, Caring Transitions seemed like the perfect fit.

"I wanted to serve others and stay immersed in our community," says Sweet. "Our services allow us to do that as we help families during challenging times that often come after a triggering event. I want the community to know that our family is your family, and we're here to support you in your time of need."

Caring Transitions of Olympia serves Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey, and McCleary, a region that's a rising retirement destination for seniors. Olympia's senior saturation rate ranks among the top in the country at 25.62%. With the large military population and some major Fortune 500 companies, people who retire in Olympia tend to stay here. So, as these people age, Caring Transitions' downsizing, moving, and liquidation services will increase in demand.

Caring Transitions currently has more than 280 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jayson Sweet and his family to the Caring Transitions family as they open their location in Olympia, Washington," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "With Jayson's military background and dedication to his community, I know that he will bring the same level of excellence and commitment to his clients as he did to his service. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that Caring Transitions of Olympia will have on seniors and families in the area."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 280 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

