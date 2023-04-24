Ventura Park Announces Important Event on Behalf of Children's Foundations: 10,000 Smiles

The Dolphin Company had carried out seven successful editions of 10,000 Smiles through its Dolphin Discovery Foundation I.A.P.

CANCUN, Mexico, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venturapark, The only water park in Cancun and a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, announced that it will host 10,000 Smiles, a well-known event with a cause that in this 7th edition will collect new toys to donate to three different foundations, on the occasion of Children's Day.

Before the pandemic, The Dolphin Company had carried out seven successful editions of 10,000 Smiles through its Dolphin Discovery Foundation I.A.P. in several parks and habitats of its family, which together supported several children's foundations in health and education matters. During this 7th edition, all the people who want to visit the park will be able to do it on May 1st with the Fun Pass that includes the worlds of Ventura Park Wet'n Wild, Aaah Ventura, Fun World, and a box lunch at a preferential price of MXN 150.00 when presenting a toy with a value from MXN 150.00. If people wish to participate, they can make a reservation by calling: 998 849 4748, the event has a capacity limit.

The toys collected during this edition will be donated to Huellas de Pan, a foundation that has a food center for children and teenagers, to Torontos FC Club, a sports group that promotes exercise, and to Fundación Casita Corazón I.A.P., which provides comprehensive rehabilitation services to children with disabilities in the Mayan Zone of Quintana Roo.

"We are very happy to resume this important and beautiful event that is 10,000 Smiles. Without a doubt, Children's Day is the perfect occasion to carry out this activity that will bring joy to the childhood of those who will receive the toys that we will collect. Through our actions, we always try to contribute positively to the communities in which we operate; we are very grateful to our associates and partners who help us make this possible and who really get involved in fulfilling the dreams of these children," said Guadalupe Jimenez, Chief Human Resources Officer of The Dolphin Company.

In addition to Venturapark, The Dolphin Company will implement this action in its Selva Mágica park located in Guadalajara, which will donate the toys collected to Casa Hogar Escalar A.C., Mi Último Deseo A.C. (MUDAC) and Casa Hogar Amigos del Niño Madre Felicitas A.C. Likewise, Aquaventuras Park, in Nuevo Vallarta, will also be part of this edition and will support the Fundación Corazón de Niña, Casa Hogar Máximo Cornejo Quiroz A.C., and Pasitos de Luz A.C. with the funds collected.

About Venturapark

Venturapark is the only water park overlooking the Caribbean Sea and has been offering fun activities for the whole family for more than 26 years. Its visitors can enjoy different kind of tickets to Ventura Park Cancun pools and slides, zip lines, Go-karts, roller coasters, virtual reality, and more than 15 different attractions in the 5 themed worlds it offers to freshen up and have fun. Proudly, it is part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a worldwide presence. For more information visit https://www.venturapark.com/ and http://www.thedolphinco.com

About The Dolphin Company

For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, with a worldwide presence, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit http://www.thedolphinco.com

