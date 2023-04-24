DEP Celebrates Earth Day 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 22, 2023 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In honor of Earth Day 2023, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) hosted a poster contest for students in the 4th to 12th grades. The art contest theme "How do you take care of your environment?" invited students to illustrate how they can create a greener future. A finalist in each age category was selected within DEP's six district offices, and the finalists' art was sent to the Tallahassee office where staff selected a state winner for each age group. “Earth Day is a reminder to all of us about the importance of preserving and protecting our natural resources for future generations,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “It’s exciting to see this message resonate with students through their art.” Grades Four to Five State Winner Suah, 4th Grade, Chiles Elementary "Only One Earth" Grades Six to Eight State Winner Aisys, 7th Grade, Orlando Science Middle "Two Earths" Grades Nine through 12 State Winner Kendall, 10th grade, Gulf High School "Invest in our Future" Everyone is encouraged to visit DEP’s Earth Day 2023 webpage for inspiration on how to celebrate Florida’s environment year-round and for steps to take to protect our valuable natural resources. This yearly observance mobilizes efforts of more than 1 billion people across the world who are dedicated to the protection of the environment for future generations. Join DEP and Earth Day 2023 in a mission to recognize efforts in building and sustaining Florida's environment including its air, water, land and ecosystems. At DEP, every day is Earth Day and agency staff work to protect, conserve and manage Florida’s natural resources while growing the state's economy.