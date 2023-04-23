RECAP: California Celebrates Earth Week

There were 283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,977 in the last 365 days.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Earth Week 2023 showed California means business when it comes to climate action – achieving a major ZEV milestone two years early, launching a new effort to connect Californians with resources, highlighting farm-to-school and turning funding into action across the state.
SACRAMENTO – From significant climate dollars making a big impact, to reaching a major milestone on world-leading zero emission vehicle (ZEV) goals, California celebrated Earth Week in a big way:
California achieved its goal of 1.5 million zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) sold in the state two years ahead of schedule. This major victory in the state’s ambitious climate action plan was driven by $2 billion in ZEV incentives being distributed to Californians to make the transition more affordable – part of broader $9 billion ZEV investments in the state’s multi-billion dollar climate budget.
On Friday, Governor Newsom announced a new website – ClimateAction.ca.gov – to help Californians save money while fighting climate change. The new website connects Californians with programs that support a transition to a greener, more sustainable future – including zero emission vehicle (ZEV) incentives, home energy upgrades and turf replacement rebates.
On Earth Day, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, brought together state, local and community leaders for a morning of service, picking up trash, repairing caging for native plants, and clearing out vegetation at Cordova Creek at Soil Born Farms in Rancho Cordova. The group spent the afternoon exploring opportunities to build upon California’s nation-leading Farm to School program, which connects local farmers and food to California students while creating a more sustainable and equitable food system for the betterment of the planet.
In 2022, California Climate Investments – which are funded by Cap‑and‑Trade proceeds – implemented $1.3 billion in projects throughout the state to cut pollution, create jobs, get people into ZEVs, conserve and restore land, improve public health, and more.
The state has invested more than $9.3 billion under this program statewide since 2014, which has:
Thousands of Californians across the state celebrated Earth Week by taking climate action into their own hands – and influencers across the state shared their story with us. From recycling food waste and picking up litter on the beach to having conversations at school to tackle climate anxiety and taking a stand against oil drilling in our neighborhoods, these Californians show why “every day is Earth Day” in the Golden State. Plus, California Volunteers’ first-in-the-nation Climate Action Corps Fellows are on the ground in communities across the state making a difference supporting volunteer-led projects during their Earth Month of Climate Action.