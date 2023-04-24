Global Gift to Nurses Seeks Celebrity, Public and Media Help During Historic May 6-12 National Nurses Week Celebration
Pamela Jane Nye - Then and now CEO of Operation Scrubs nonprofit, and Executive Director of THE NURSE WALL 2023 global nurse-thanking mission.
2020 was to be a globally celebrated "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it. THE NURSES WALL and "thank you" message postings are what's needed to take it back!
Message posting is free. Takes only a few minutes time. What’s not to like about saying “thank you” to the world’s 20+ million unsung hero nurses? Seriously!”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE NURSES WALL's mission began after the World Health Organization commissioned 2020 to be globally celebrated as the "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it. And Pamela Jane Nye created THE NURSES WALL as the public-powered "weapon" needed to take it back.
National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and Nye has globally invited a nurse-appreciative public, media, celebrities and social media followers to join THE NURSES WALL mission and post a brief "thank you" messages as a tribute to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses and to memorialize the 2,500+ nurses who died by coming to work and caring for their Covid-19 patients.
With noticeable emotion, Nye explains, "For two years, government lockdowns and reneged upon sponsorship agreements delayed this take-back opportunity. 2023 is now the perfect time to reclaim this nurse-honoring celebration.
"But for this mission to succeed," Nye cautions, "these appreciative message postings need to happen during National Nurses Week (May 6-12). So, commit and start now by inviting your family, friends, business associates and social media contacts to do what you're doing. Then resend a reminder message to these contacts on May 6th. And," Nye stresses, "follow the wise and factual advice of Jedi Grand Master Yoda -- 'Do or do not. There is no try.'"
Given there's no cost involved and only a few minutes needed to post a virtual message, Nye says, "Nurses will still perceive the value of THE NURSE WALL and its nurse-thanking comments as 'priceless.' I know, because I'm one of these 20+ million nurses."
Businesses, organizations and people with large customer, membership or social media numbers may be eligible to have their own nurse-thanking "Team," upon which their invited team members will be identified. Nye's team is simply "Team Pam." For people who don't want to join a specific team, the drop-down menu choice on THE NURSES WALL registry page is "Team Just Me."
For more details about Nye and her Operation Schubs accomplishments, Google or use almost any online search engine using the words, "Pamela Jane Nye Nurse," or "Pamela Jane Nye Maverick Nurse," and, click this NURSE DECK INTERVIEW SERIES link to see and listen to Pam during her YouTube video interview.
