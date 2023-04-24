Global Gift to Nurses Seeks Celebrity, Public and Media Help During Historic May 6-12 National Nurses Week Celebration

Pamela Jane Nye - Then and now CEO of Operation Scrubs nonprofit, and Executive Director of THE NURSE WALL 2023 global nurse-thanking mission.

Yoda is a legendary Jedi Master and stronger than most in his connection with the Force. Small in size but wise and powerful, he trained Jedi for over 800 years, playing integral Clone Wars roles, instruction of Luke Skywalker, and unlocking the path to immortality.