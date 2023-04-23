Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 24, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Toronto, Ontario

Private meetings.

12:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement on zero-emission public transit infrastructure and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Deputy Mayor of Toronto, Jennifer McKelvie.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.



This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en/

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/23/c7038.html

