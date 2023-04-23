Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 24, 2023

There were 311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,018 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement on zero-emission public transit infrastructure and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Deputy Mayor of Toronto, Jennifer McKelvie.
Notes for media:
