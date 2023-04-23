Payroc Named 17th Largest Payment Provider in the United States with $80B in Annual Volume

Payroc, a leading merchant services and payment processing company, has announced that it has become the 17th largest payment provider in the United States, according to The Strawhecker Group.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc, a leading merchant services and payment processing company, has announced that it has become the 17th largest payment provider in the United States, with $80B in annual volume and over 151,000 merchants across the country (up from #30 the previous year). This achievement has been validated by The Strawhecker Group, a leading payments industry research firm, in the latest release of their Directory of U.S. Merchant Acquirers.

Since its inception in 2003, Payroc has experienced expansion fueled by its strategic acquisitions. The company's growth has been propelled by investment in proprietary technology and a steadfast commitment to remaining partner-centric. Over the years, Payroc has acquired several leading payment providers, including Integrity Payment Systems, Payscape, Worldnet Payments, ACHeck21, Retriever Merchant Solutions, Dynamics Payments, and NXGEN, which have helped the company expand its merchant base and service offerings.

In addition to its acquisitions, Payroc has invested heavily in proprietary technology. The company's technological advancements include its own global payment gateway, cloud technology, infrastructure, and top industry talent. This investment in technology has enabled Payroc to provide its customers with secure, reliable, and industry-leading payment processing solutions while allowing the company to innovate in an ever-changing payments landscape.

Despite the challenges of uncertain economic conditions, Payroc has continued to experience dynamic growth. The company works closely with its partners to understand their unique needs and challenges and offers customized solutions that meet their specific requirements. This approach has helped Payroc solidify long-lasting relationships with its partners and customers and has been a critical factor in the company's success.

"We are thrilled to have become the 17th largest payment provider in the United States, with $80B in annual volume and over 151,000 merchants across the country," said James Oberman, CEO of Payroc. "Our journey from inception to this milestone has been driven by our strategic acquisitions, investment in proprietary technology, and our commitment to remaining partner-centric. We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the years to come."

Payroc is a high-growth, multi-national payments platform, merchant acquirer, and processing powerhouse processing over $80 billion in annual volume for more than 151,000 merchants. Founded in 2003, Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology. Payroc enables unified commerce that helps businesses grow faster by delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.

