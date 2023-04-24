OFF GRID and Luxury Hospitality Partner SLS South Beach Announce Formula One Miami Race Week Programming at Hyde Beach

Guy Laliberte and Orlinksi Headline Saturday, May 6th at Hyde Beach Miami SLS South Beach Hyde Beach Miami F1 Party Lineup

Exclusive Parties To Be Headlined By Guy Laliberté And Orlinski, Ruckus, DJ Cruz, and James Hype, with Alfa Romeo Official Grand Prix Closing Night Party

Off Grid is focused on a unique 24/7 approach to hospitality. With our partners at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach, the race weekend will offer a level of hospitality beyond the track and Off Grid.” — Off Grid Founder & Creator, Peter Klein

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Grid, an all new Formula One concept by notable F1 event producer Peter Klein will debut for Miami’s upcoming Grand Prix as an exclusive programming lineup with luxury hotel and nightlife partners SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach Miami. SLS South Beach will transform into a race weekend hub, set to dominate programming with the Off Grid series of events and headlining DJ performances.

The May 5-7th weekend will kick off on Friday with the MAXIM Race Weekend party with a featured special performance by Ruckus, and DJ Cruz kicking off the night. Daytime and evening parties will continue all weekend long with headliners Guy Laliberte and Orlinski Saturday evening, James Hype presenting Hype Beach Saturday daytime, and a Cinco De Mayo kick off day party on Friday. Sunday will be highlighted by a Race Weekend F1 Grand Prix Viewing Party and the official Alfa Romeo Closing Race Night Party on Sunday.

"Off Grid focused on a unique 24/7 approach to hospitality before and during the race to entertain and cater to every guests' needs. With our partnership at SLS South Beach, the race weekend will offer a level of hospitality beyond the track and Off Grid" - Off Grid Founder & Creator, Peter Klein

A full schedule of events including daytime viewing parties and evening celebratory parties will be focused at globally renowned hotel and nightlife entities SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach Miami, under the Ennismore umbrella.

Hyde Beach Tickets and Tables can be purchased here: https://www.tixr.com/promoters/OffGrid

Exclusive VIP weekend packages which can also be paired with premiere F1 suite access are privy to guests, with exclusive VIP access offered to the nightlife events at SLS South Beach. The full schedule of parties at Hyde Beach all weekend long will keep the energy top level. Inquire to Off Grid for direct F1 suite access.

SLS South Beach hotel stay packages are also offered for 2, 3, or 4 nights WWW.SLSSOUTHBEACH.COM, for a full indulgence weekend complete with all the stops, the aforementioned event lineup, plus police escorting to the track, and premiere suite tickets with an elevated Formula One experience. The police escort is an incremental, premiere offering that guests staying at SLS can layer into their weekend itinerary.

The exclusive parties at Hyde Beach are layered with globally sought after talent such as Cirque Du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté as guest DJ paired with a special DJ performance by world renowned Contemporary French Artist and Sculptor Orlinski, headlining Saturday night. For Saturday day, “Hype Beach” will be headlined by James Hype and feature Race Day viewing. Race weekend activations debut on Friday, May 5th with the Maxim F1 Race Week Party, headlined by Ruckus, with a guest set by DJ Cruz. Sunday will also be highlighted by a Race Day viewing party followed by the official Alfa Romeo Miami Race Week Closing Party, with DJ performers to be announced. To start the weekend on Friday May 5th, Hyde Beach will host a Cinco de Mayo daytime event as a Race Week kick off.

The daytime event Sunday will offer an extravagant cuisine add-on, The Winner’s Circle Burger, in limited quantity for $101.00. The Winner’s Circle Burger features a charcoal brioche bun, wagyu beef, truffle aioli, moister cheese, pork belly, pickled red onion, pickles, frisee, and topped with 24k gold. The perfect winning bite.

Adds Klein, “Off Grid aims to leave no element unturned to create the most ultra premium experience. SLS, as our premiere hospitality partner, offers the highest level of VIP nightlife and day life in Miami, so we are thrilled to join forces for F1 weekend.”

SLS South Beach + Off Grid Schedule of Events:

Friday Daytime | 12pm - Sundown

Cinco De Mayo Race Week Kick Off

Friday Evening | 10pm - Late

The Maxim Miami Race Week Party Featuring Ruckus and DJ Cruz

Saturday Daytime | 12pm - Sundown

James Hype presents HYPE BEACH

Saturday Evening | 10pm - Late

Guy Laliberte & Orlinski

Hosted by Sutton Barcelona

Sunday Daytime | 12pm - Sundown

The Miami Race Week Watch Party

Poolside featuring The Winner’s Circle Burger

Sunday Evening | 10pm - Late

Miami Race Week Closing Party with Alfa Romeo

Following Miami F1, OFF GRID led by Peter Klein will activate with parties, events and viewing suites at the Spanish Grand Prix, Monaco Grand Prix, Canadian Grand Prix, Austin Grand Prix, Mexico Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Visit Off Grid: https://www.offgrid.rsvp/ | Follow on social media: @OffGrid.F1 #offgridf1

About SLS South Beach

SLS South Beach presents a revolutionary model of seaside luxury where decadence goes hand in hand with elegance and style. Trendsetting designer Philippe Starck has conjured a world of radical chic that nods to the hedonistic excesses of the 18th century French aristocracy, fusing Old World savoir-faire with high-end contemporary comfort. Boasting the Tower Penthouse and Villa Penthouse designed by Kravitz Design, restaurants by chefs José Andrés and Katsuya Uechi, and an extravagant beach club that could only be Hyde, SLS South Beach has become the go-to destination for a new generation of discriminating pleasure. Hyde's first day life oceanfront location at SLS South Beach features artful mixology and Katsuya cuisine inspired by the local community, keeping its celebrated style and energy going all day in the heart of South Beach at SLS South Beach. Follow @slssouthbeach @hydebeachmiami on social media.

Inquiries for all race destinations OffGrid@theinfluence.com