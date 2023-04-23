Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,948 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Governments of Canada and France to strengthen their collaboration on science, technology and innovation

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Sylvie Retailleau, French Minister of Higher Education and Research will deliver remarks on collaboration on science, technology and innovation.

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 1 PM (EDT)

Location:

Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat
125 Zaida Eddy Private, 2nd Floor
Ottawa, Ontario

Participation

Members of the media who plan on attending the event must confirm their participation with ISED media relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/23/c6858.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media advisory - Governments of Canada and France to strengthen their collaboration on science, technology and innovation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more