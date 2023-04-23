Media advisory - Governments of Canada and France to strengthen their collaboration on science, technology and innovation

There were 301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,948 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Sylvie Retailleau, French Minister of Higher Education and Research will deliver remarks on collaboration on science, technology and innovation.
Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
Time: 1 PM (EDT)
Location:
Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat
125 Zaida Eddy Private, 2nd Floor
Ottawa, Ontario
Participation
Members of the media who plan on attending the event must confirm their participation with ISED media relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.
