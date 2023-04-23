Media advisory - Governments of Canada and France to strengthen their collaboration on science, technology and innovation

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Sylvie Retailleau, French Minister of Higher Education and Research will deliver remarks on collaboration on science, technology and innovation.

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 1 PM (EDT)

Location:

Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat

125 Zaida Eddy Private, 2nd Floor

Ottawa, Ontario

Participation

Members of the media who plan on attending the event must confirm their participation with ISED media relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada