Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu crowned champions of WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 23 - The finals of WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were played today at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu from China won the men’s and women’s singles title.

Wang Manyu secured the crown of the women’s singles after securing a 4-2 (11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8) victory over compatriot Chen Meng. After both players split the first four games, Wang dug deep in the business end of the match, claiming two more games to oust the reigning Olympic champion for her second WTT Macao title.

Wang Chuqin then rounded off his campaign by scoring a dominant 4-0 (12-10, 11-1, 11-8, 11-7) win over double Olympic champion Ma Long. The highly-anticipated match started in an exciting fashion, both players trading points until Ma look on course to secure an important lead at 10-7 in the first game. However, Ma failed to capitalize and Wang fought back to steal the game 12-10. Suddenly the match became completely one-sided as Wang raced to his third Macao win in style.

Distinguished guests attending the award ceremony included: Cheong Weng Chon, Acting Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Petra Sörling, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President; Liu Guoliang, ITTF Deputy President, WTT Board Chair and Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Sun Xiangyang, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissioner’s Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR; Steve Dainton, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer, WTT Board Director; Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Li Ning, Founder of the LI-NING brand, Group's Executive Chairman; and Hao Linian, Ganten Group Vice General Manager.

