The Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market size is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12% by 2032.

The global medical billing outsourcing market size was USD 12.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market services was valued at USD 12.43 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The increasing need for accurate billing and coding, rising healthcare expenses, and difficulty in managing billing and coding internally are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Various end-users, including hospitals, clinics, and physician offices, are increasingly seeking medical billing outsourcing services to manage their billing and coding procedures effectively. Technological advancements in medical billing and coding software are further promoting the use of outsourcing services. Healthcare providers are opting for cost-effective solutions to manage their billing procedures as electronic medical records (EMRs) and healthcare information systems (HIS) usage is increasing. Outsourcing medical billing enables healthcare providers to focus on providing quality care to their patients while also managing their revenue cycle efficiently.

Moreover, the growing complexity of medical billing and coding requirements under regulatory frameworks like HIPAA, ICD-10, and HITECH is driving the demand for outsourcing services. Outsourcing medical billing and coding services to third-party vendors eases the compliance burden on healthcare providers and lowers the risk of non-compliance and associated fines. The adoption of value-based care models is also contributing to the need for outsourcing services as it enables healthcare providers to concentrate on enhancing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. However, revenue growth of the medical billing outsourcing market may be restrained by concerns about data security and privacy, the availability of cost-effective alternatives, and a rising trend towards in-house medical billing and coding.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global medical billing outsourcing market is analyzed and forecasted in a recent report, which covers the period between 2019 and 2032. The report offers historical data and provides insights into the trends that are shaping the market's growth. It provides forecasts for revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, as well as an analysis of the market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments.

The market is segmented based on service, end-use, payment type, and region. The service outlook includes front-end, middle, and back-end services. The front-end services involve patient registration, insurance verification, and pre-authorization. The middle services include coding and billing, while the back-end services cover accounts receivable management, denial management, and payment posting.

The end-use outlook segments the market into hospitals, physician offices, and others. The payment type outlook is categorized into fee-for-service (FFS) and value-based payment. The report covers the market's regional outlook, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The report's country scope includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey. The market analysis and forecast offer a comprehensive understanding of the medical billing outsourcing market and its various segments. The report aims to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions by providing detailed insights into the market's growth potential and future trends.

Strategic development:

In October 2019, Amazon Web Services and the Cerner Corporation partnered to provide cloud-based solutions for healthcare providers, which included medical billing outsourcing. The focus of the collaboration was to offer secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for managing healthcare data and financial operations.

On January 1, 2021, Tata Consultancy Services acquired Postbank Systems AG, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, to enhance its expertise in the banking and financial services sector, which also included medical billing outsourcing. The acquisition aimed to expand TCS's service offerings and increase its market share in Europe.

In February 2019, Accenture acquired Orbium, a Swiss-based technology and management consulting firm, to strengthen its skills in the banking and financial services sector, which included medical billing outsourcing. The acquisition aimed to increase Accenture's geographic and service reach in the European market.

Experian Health acquired MyHealthDirect, a healthcare technology company based in the United States, in August 2019, with the goal of improving its patient access and scheduling solutions, which included medical billing outsourcing. The acquisition aimed to expand Experian Health's customer base and service offerings in the United States market.

Competitive Landscape:

Accenture plc, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Experian Health, GE Healthcare, Genpact, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro Limited are some of the major players in the global medical billing outsourcing market. These companies are offering a range of services and solutions to healthcare providers to manage their medical billing and coding procedures effectively.

Accenture plc, a multinational professional services company, has been focusing on acquisitions to bolster its skills in the healthcare sector, including medical billing outsourcing services. In 2019, the company acquired Orbium, a technology and management consulting organization, to broaden its geographic and service reach in the European market.

Cerner Corporation, a leading supplier of healthcare information technology solutions, has partnered with Amazon Web Services to offer cloud-based healthcare provider solutions, including outsourcing for medical billing. The alliance focuses on providing secure, scalable, and affordable solutions to manage healthcare data and financial operations.

Tata Consultancy Services, a global IT services company, acquired Postbank Systems AG, a Deutsche Bank subsidiary, to strengthen its service offerings and increase its market share in the banking and financial services industry, including outsourcing services for medical billing.

Experian Health, a provider of revenue cycle management solutions, purchased MyHealthDirect, a healthcare technology firm, to enhance its patient access and scheduling solutions, including medical billing outsourcing services. The acquisition aims to increase Experian Health's customer base and service offerings in the U.S. market.

These companies are expected to continue to invest in advanced technology solutions and expand their services to meet the growing demand for medical billing outsourcing services in the healthcare industry.

