Igloo Fills Up Its Hydration Line With New Stainless Steel Drinkware Featuring Leakproof, Modular Lids

From a 12-Ounce Tumbler to 80-Ounce Bottle, the Nine-Piece Collection Is Beautifully Designed with Intuitive Features

Today, Igloo launched an all-new, nine-piece collection of high-quality, thoughtfully designed stainless steel drinkware. The assortment includes nine bottle and tumbler styles in a wide range of sizes — from 12 ounces to 80 ounces — each with leakproof interchangeable lids, advanced temperature retention and an array of other intuitive, user-friendly features. Igloo's Drinkware Collection is available now at igloocoolers.com/drinkware.

"Since 1947, Igloo has been dreaming up coolers that make outings more fun and convenient for millions, and now we've innovated fresh drinkware to fit seamlessly into their everyday lives. With nine sizes, five colors, three modular lid types, two styles, extended hot/cold retention and many brilliant design details that make hydrating easier and provide greater value, there's truly something for everyone," said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

Igloo tapped into its seven-plus decades of expertise in crafting water jugs and coolers to strategically design its all-new Drinkware Collection with features that creatively address a variety of consumer needs while also replacing single-use water bottles and plastic cups. This assortment of bottles and tumblers is crafted with double-walled, vacuum-insulated 304-grade stainless steel and a copper lining that provide extended cold and hot liquid temperature retention. Each style is dishwasher-safe and includes one of three leakproof lids: Flip ‘n' Sip lid, Sport Sipper lid or Twist ‘n' Chug lid — most are interchangeable with similar-sized bottle/tumbler rims within the collection.

Additionally, Igloo combined aesthetically pleasing design features that also enhance how everyone drinks: The flat surface "thumb-grabber" along the side aligns with the mouth opening on the lid, so users know where to drink from without looking; the slimline shape with a rounded bottom cap easily slides into bag pockets and fits standard cup holders (most styles); the built-in rubber coaster keeps the vessel in place (without making a sound) on hard surfaces; and the integrated, low-profile handle provides an extremely convenient carry option.

The Igloo Drinkware Collection includes nine sizes within two styles and comes in a variety of durable clear gloss-coated colors — white, carbonite, modern blue, spruce, and flamingo.

Igloo stainless steel tumblers:

12-ounce with Flip ‘n' Sip lid, $16.99

16-ounce with Flip ‘n' Sip lid, $19.99

20-ounce with Flip ‘n' Sip lid, $24.99

32-ounce with Flip ‘n' Sip lid, $29.99

Igloo stainless steel bottles:

20-ounce with Sport Sipper lid, $24.99

36-ounce with Twist ‘n' Chug lid, $34.99

46-ounce with Twist ‘n' Chug lid, $39.99

64-ounce with Twist ‘n' Chug lid, $49.99

80-ounce with Twist ‘n' Chug lid, $59.99

For more fun details about the new Igloo Drinkware Collection, please check out igloocoolers.com/aboutdrinkware. The entire lineup can be purchased now at igloocoolers.com/drinkware along with select assortments at Academy Sports + Outdoors (online and in-store) and Meijer stores.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven't lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That's why we're still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

