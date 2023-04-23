Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection Stabilization Market to Reach USD 1983.36 Million by 2032, with a 14% of CAGR

Reports And Data

The global rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization market size is expected to reach USD 1983.36 Million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 14%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection Stabilization Market is anticipated to achieve a revenue CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, with a projected size of USD 1983.36 Million by 2032, up from USD 609.9 Million in 2022. The rising demand for personalized medicine, biomarker-based diagnosis and therapy, and the prevalence of chronic diseases are the key drivers of market revenue growth. Manufacturers are developing innovative solutions to preserve and stabilize a range of biological specimens, such as blood, urine, saliva, and tissue samples, as there is a growing need for preservation and stability of biological samples for downstream analyses. Technical advancements in solutions for rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization are also driving market growth. Nevertheless, the lack of awareness among end-users, high production costs, and regulatory hurdles are some of the factors that are hindering market growth. Limited availability of rare biomarkers is another factor that could impact the production and commercialization of rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization products, resulting in slower market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization market from 2019 to 2032, with historical data and revenue forecasts at a global, regional, and country level. The report also covers market trends for each of the sub-segments, segmented by type, end-use, and region.

Based on the type outlook, the market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and others. The end-use outlook includes diagnostic centers, research institutes, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

The regional scope of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The country scope covers the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

The rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization market is expected to experience significant revenue growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and the need for biomarker-based diagnosis and therapy.

Furthermore, technical advancements in rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization solutions are expected to increase sales and lead to a wider use of these solutions in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, research, and diagnostics. However, the high cost of rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization products, lack of awareness among end-users, and regulatory environment are significant challenges that may limit revenue growth of the market.

Strategic development:

BD announced the acquisition of TMRW, a startup that specializes in the management and storage of frozen embryos and eggs in 2021. This move will enable BD to broaden its portfolio of innovative solutions for IVF and cell therapy applications. In the same year, Qiagen partnered with Astellas Pharma to create a companion diagnostic test for gilteritinib, a drug used in treating acute myeloid leukemia. This test will help identify patients who are more likely to respond positively to the drug.

In 2020, Roche announced the acquisition of Stratos Genomics, a company that has developed a unique DNA sequencing technology based on nanopore sensing. The purchase is expected to strengthen Roche's position in the rapidly growing market for next-generation sequencing technologies. Also, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired QIAGEN N.V. in the same year, which is a top supplier of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, research, and testing. The purchase broadens Thermo Fisher's specialty diagnostics offering and gives them access to QIAGEN's leadership in segments including infectious disease, genomics, and companion diagnostics.

Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the acquisition of Celsee, Inc. in 2020, which has developed a unique microfluidic technology for single-cell analysis. The acquisition will enable Bio-Rad to expand its portfolio of life science research and clinical diagnostics solutions. Furthermore, in 2021, Qiagen launched the QIAseq Direct Target Enrichment system, a cost-effective and scalable solution for targeted DNA sequencing that can accurately and comprehensively sequence genes of interest for cancer research and clinical applications.

In 2021, BD introduced the BD Vacutainer Plus Urine CCM tube, a novel device designed for the collection and stabilization of urinary cells for liquid biopsy testing. The tube stabilizes cells for up to 48 hours, making biomarker analysis more accurate and reliable. Finally, Merck KGaA launched the MILLIPLEX MAP COVID-19 Antigen Panel in 2020, a high-throughput immunoassay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens. The panel works with Merck's MILLIPLEX Analyzer platform and enables fast and dependable testing of large sample volumes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global rare biomarkers specimen collection stabilization market is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2032, with a variety of major players competing for market share. Companies such as Qiagen, BD, Merck KGaA, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Norgen Biotek, Promega Corporation, and Sigma-Aldrich are all active in the market, offering a range of innovative solutions for biomarker collection, stabilization, and analysis.

Recent developments in the market include BD's acquisition of TMRW, a startup that specializes in frozen embryo and egg storage, which will help to expand BD's offerings in the field of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and cell therapy applications. Qiagen's partnership with Astellas Pharma to develop a companion diagnostic test for the drug gilteritinib is another example of how major companies are working to develop new solutions for targeted therapies in areas such as oncology.

Other recent developments in the market include Roche's acquisition of Stratos Genomics to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing next-generation sequencing (NGS) market, and Thermo Fisher Scientific's acquisition of QIAGEN N.V. to enhance its specialty diagnostics offering. Bio-Rad Laboratories' acquisition of Celsee, Inc. will help to expand its portfolio of solutions for life science research and clinical diagnostics, while Qiagen's launch of the QIAseq Direct Target Enrichment system and BD's launch of the BD Vacutainer Plus Urine CCM tube demonstrate ongoing efforts to develop innovative solutions for biomarker collection and analysis. Finally, Merck KGaA's launch of the MILLIPLEX MAP COVID-19 Antigen Panel is an example of how major companies are responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by developing new diagnostic tools and assays to help combat the disease.

