Global in vitro diagnostics enzymes market to reach USD 5.14 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revenue of the Global In Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to have a rapid revenue CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032. The rising demand for diagnostic testing as a result of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is a significant driver of market revenue growth.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are instruments, reagents, and software used to assess specimens obtained from human bodily fluids such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other fluids for the detection of diseases, conditions, and infections. Furthermore, the market revenue growth of the in vitro diagnostics enzymes industry is also driven by the rising senior population that is more susceptible to chronic diseases and technological advancements in enzyme-based diagnostic tests such as immunoassays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and nucleic acid testing.

The increasing trend of personalized medicines that necessitates accurate and reliable diagnostic tests is also driving the market revenue growth. Additionally, the focus of medical professionals on early disease detection and prevention is contributing to the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of in vitro diagnostic procedures and a shortage of qualified specialists are significant constraints on market revenue growth. Furthermore, the approval of in vitro diagnostic enzymes is subject to strict government regulations, which could limit the revenue growth of the market.

The global in vitro diagnostics enzymes market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. This market report by Reports and Data provides an analysis of market trends at a global, regional, and country level. The report segments the market based on product type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on product type outlook, the global market for in vitro diagnostics enzymes is segmented into ligases, hydrolases, polymerases & nucleases, oxidoreductases, and others. The report indicates that the polymerases & nucleases segment holds the largest market share in 2022, and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application outlook, the global in vitro diagnostics enzymes market is segmented into clinical chemistry, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, hematology, and others. According to the report, the immunoassays segment is expected to be the largest contributor to market revenue growth during the forecast period.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, laboratories, and others. The report suggests that the laboratory segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2022 and continue to grow during the forecast period.

The global in vitro diagnostics enzymes market is further segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report highlights the potential of these regions and suggests that North America holds the largest market share in 2022. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by major players in the region and growing demand for diagnostic testing.

Strategic development:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. introduced its Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen II assay on 11 January 2021, a diagnostic test for COVID-19 that employs Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technology to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus in patient samples. In August 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG acquired Varian Medical Systems, a top provider of cancer care solutions, for USD16.4 billion. The purpose of this acquisition was to broaden Siemens Healthineers' offerings in precision medicine and molecular diagnostics.

Abbott Laboratories launched its Alinity m Diagnostics System in May 2019, a compact and high-throughput molecular diagnostic system for infectious disease testing that employs Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology to detect and identify infectious pathogens in patient samples. In March 2018, Danaher Corporation acquired Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a leading provider of nucleic acid products and services, for USD2 billion, to strengthen the company’s position in the field of genomics and molecular diagnostics.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V. for USD7.2 billion in August 2017, a top provider of contract development and manufacturing services, to increase its offerings in pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing. Bioclinica acquired Synowledge, a leading provider of drug safety and regulatory services, in September 2015, to enhance its offerings in the field of pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs.

Competitive Landscape:

The global in vitro diagnostics enzymes market is a highly competitive one, with many key players vying for a significant market share. Among them, the major companies that are listed in the market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Bioclinica, Quest Diagnostics, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

These companies are employing various strategies to maintain and expand their presence in the market. One of the most common strategies is mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Siemens Healthineers AG acquired Varian Medical Systems, a leading provider of cancer care solutions, to expand their offerings in the field of precision medicine and molecular diagnostics. Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V., a provider of contract development and manufacturing services, to increase their offerings in the field of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing.

Partnerships and collaborations are also being used as a way to expand product portfolios and increase market share. Companies are collaborating with research institutes and organizations to develop innovative diagnostic solutions. For example, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched its Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen II assay, which is a high-performing diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Overall, the global in vitro diagnostics enzymes market is expected to grow rapidly from 2019 to 2032, with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for diagnostic testing being major factors driving market growth.

