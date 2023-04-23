Botanical Acupuncture Market Projected to Reach USD 314.26 Billion by 2032, with 19% CAGR.

Reports And Data

The market value for botanical acupuncture market size is expected to reach USD 314.26 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 19%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Botanical Acupuncture Market was valued at USD 65.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 314.26 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period. The major factor driving revenue growth is the increasing demand for complementary and alternative treatments for chronic diseases, such as arthritis, back pain, and mental disorders. Botanical acupuncture, a traditional Chinese medicine combining herbal remedies or plant extracts with acupuncture needle stimulation, is gaining popularity as a safe and effective non-pharmacological treatment method.

Furthermore, the market growth is being fueled by the rising adoption of botanical acupuncture among healthcare professionals, and the development of innovative herbal remedies and solutions. The demand for natural and organic products is also contributing to the revenue growth, as customers become more aware of the potential negative effects of synthetic medications. Additionally, various government programs and funding for research and development of traditional medical practices, including botanical acupuncture, are driving the market's revenue growth. For example, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) in the U.S. has allocated USD 3 million for acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine research in 2019.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global botanical acupuncture market is analyzed and forecasted in this report from 2019 to 2032. The report offers historical data and future revenue growth predictions at the global, regional, and country level. The report segments the global botanical acupuncture market based on product type, application, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into herbal formulations, essential oils, topical balms, and others. The herbal formulations segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing use of botanical acupuncture in traditional medicine practices.

The application outlook segment includes pain management, stress and anxiety, digestive disorders, women's health, and others. The pain management segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for non-pharmacological treatment methods.

The regional scope of the report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The country scope includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share due to the growing demand for traditional medicine practices and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Overall, the global botanical acupuncture market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Rising demand for complementary and alternative treatments for conditions including arthritis, back pain, and mental disorders is the major factor driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, the rising use of botanical acupuncture among healthcare professionals and increasing government support for traditional medical practices are also driving revenue growth of the market.

Strategic development:

Botanical acupuncture, a type of alternative healthcare, is widely used in over 100 countries according to the World Health Organization. In this method, thin needles made from natural herbs are inserted into specific areas of the body to enhance overall health and wellbeing.

A recent survey conducted by the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture (AAMA) discovered that 69% of people who had undergone botanical acupuncture experienced lower pain levels and overall improvement in physical health. Additionally, a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealed that botanic acupuncture can alleviate inflammation, enhance circulation, boost immunity, and regulate hormones.

Botanic acupuncture, according to the World Health Organization, is a secure and effective approach to treating chronic pain, improving appearance, reducing stress, inducing relaxation, resolving sleep disturbances, and relieving digestive issues.

In 2020, the global market for botanical acupuncture was valued at USD 7 billion, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 8.1%. It is expected to rise to USD 10 billion by 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The global botanical acupuncture market is a highly competitive space, with many companies competing for market share. Some of the leading players in the industry include China Beijing Tong Ren Tang Group Co., Ltd., Phytoceuticals International, Inc., and Kan Herb Company. These companies have established a strong presence in the market through extensive research and development activities, strategic partnerships, and innovative product offerings.

Other notable players in the global botanical acupuncture market include KPC Products, Inc., KPC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and KPC Biotech Co., Ltd. These companies have a strong focus on quality and safety and are committed to developing effective and safe botanical acupuncture products.

In addition, there are several smaller players in the market, such as Standard Homeopathic Company, Nature's Way Products, LLC, Boiron, Helio USA Inc., Mediral International Inc., Forces of Nature, Schwabe North America, Uriel Pharmacy, Inc., and Hansol Medical Co., Ltd. These companies offer a range of botanical acupuncture products and solutions, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of customers.

Overall, the global botanical acupuncture market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for alternative and complementary therapies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about the benefits of botanical acupuncture.

