Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Chile and Costa Rica

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Chile on April 24 – 25 and Costa Rica on April 26 – 27.

In Chile, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with senior governmental officials, non-governmental and international organization partners to highlight the U.S. commitment to supporting vulnerable refugees and migrants and impacted host communities.

In Costa Rica, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with senior government officials as well as non-governmental and international organization partners to discuss refugee protection, joint efforts to address irregular migration and our continued support for humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations. While in both countries, Assistant Secretary Noyes will also advocate for the U.S. candidate for Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope.