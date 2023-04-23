Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market to Reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%.

Reports And Data

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market size was USD 1.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, with the market size reaching USD 1.43 billion in 2021. The market growth is attributed to increasing awareness among individuals, technological advancements, and significant developments in electronic and laser therapy. Factors such as health coverage by private and public companies leading to increased diagnosis and high demand for hyperhidrosis treatments are also driving market revenue growth. Although sweating is beneficial, excessive sweating caused by various reasons can lead to anxiety, diseases, and other issues. This has resulted in high demand for effective and efficient treatments such as lifestyle changes, medications, and surgical methods like Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy (ETS). The availability of different treatment options has resulted in greater awareness among individuals and increased demand, supported by reimbursement plans offered by governments such as the recent plan code for hyperhidrosis-related treatment in the US. Such factors are expected to continue driving market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been analyzed and forecasted in a new report from 2019 to 2030. The report provides historical data and revenue growth forecasts at the global, regional, and country-level, while also offering an analysis of the market trends in each sub-segment.

The market has been segmented based on disease, treatment, distribution channel, and region. The disease outlook segment includes primary focal hyperhidrosis, palmar hyperhidrosis, plantar hyperhidrosis, and others. The treatment outlook segment includes medications, physiotherapy, and surgical treatments. The distribution channel outlook segment includes hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online prescription stores. The regional outlook segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The primary focal hyperhidrosis is a significant sub-segment of the disease outlook. It produces excessive sweating in particular areas of the body, such as the underarms, palms, or soles of the feet. Palmar hyperhidrosis affects the palms of the hands, while plantar hyperhidrosis affects the soles of the feet. Other sub-segments include craniofacial hyperhidrosis and gustatory hyperhidrosis.

The treatment outlook segment includes medications, physiotherapy, and surgical treatments. Medications include anticholinergics and antiperspirants. Physiotherapy includes treatments such as iontophoresis and botulinum toxin injections. Surgical treatments include sympathectomy, which involves cutting the sympathetic nerve, and sweat gland removal or destruction.

The distribution channel outlook segment includes hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online prescription stores. Hospital pharmacies typically provide prescription medication to patients in a hospital setting, while retail pharmacies provide medication to patients in a retail setting. Online prescription stores provide medication to patients via the internet.

The regional outlook segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Countries covered under this segment include the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

Strategic development:

Candesant Biomedical has announced the launch of its new product, the SweatTech initiative, on 7th October 2022. The purpose of this product is to educate consumers on the changing landscape of hyperhidrosis treatments and increase awareness of the severe effects of excessive sweating. The company aims to highlight the demand for more advanced therapies through this product launch.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market is highly competitive, with a few prominent players dominating the market on both global and regional levels. These major players are actively involved in developing new products and forming strategic alliances to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the global market. Some of the significant players in the market include AbbVie Inc., Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure LLC, Dermadry Laboratories lnc., Dermira, Inc., GSK plc, Miramar Lab Inc., Sesderma, Ulthera, Inc., and Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Overall, the hyperhidrosis treatment market is driven by rising awareness among individuals, advancements in technology, and the development of new therapeutic options. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a projected revenue CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. With the increasing demand for hyperhidrosis treatments, major players in the market will continue to focus on research and development activities, strategic partnerships, and innovative marketing initiatives to maintain their competitive edge.

