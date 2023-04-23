Violent Crime is On the Rise in Miami, Quickly Locksmith Responds with Smart Lock Sale, and Installation Promo for Homeowners

Besides select smart locks being available at a reduced price, Quickly Locksmith also now features a "Deal of the Day" and a "Deal of the Month". It's a great way to appeal to all budgets and ensure all homeowners have the ability to upgrade their home security.

MIAMI, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The statistics are in and violent crime is on the rise throughout Miami. Progress has been made in some areas, but it seems the city still has a long battle ahead when it comes to such things as robberies and aggravated assaults.

To address the need for heightened security, homeowners in the Miami, FL area will be able to take advantage of a new smart lock sale and an installation promo discount that will help them ensure their house is secure at all times. Right now Quickly Locksmith is offering a 10% discount when its experts install a new smart lock system in the home. There is also a discount on the products themselves of up to 10%.

The products that qualify for the discount change weekly, so customers are encouraged to act fast if they see a smart lock that interests them. New inventory will also arrive monthly and may qualify for the discount. With violent crime on the rise in Miami, there is no time like the present to take home security and safety seriously.

Miami Reports a Bit of a Mixed Bag When It Comes to Crime:

With statistics showing that violent crime is on the rise, it's leaving residents feeling rather uneasy. The one good takeaway that is being reported by police is that there has been a decrease in gun violence, shootings, and murders. This is credited to a multi-level approach that was put into motion in 2022. But the fact that violent crime is on the rise, including robberies, has left homeowners questioning how they can better secure their property and not end up a victim or a statistic.

It's a well-known fact that burglars like to get in and out as fast as possible to ensure they aren't caught, but they can do a lot of damage and steal many valuable and even irreplaceable belongings in that time. They typically look for electronics such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other such hardware as well as cash and jewelry. Anything that can easily be sold with no questions asked is what they're after.

This is where Quickly Locksmith's promotion can come in really handy, helping homeowners to secure their most expensive and cherished items while taking advantage of the new discounted price. Smart locks are one of the hottest trends in the home security industry right now and offer features that traditional locks can't compete with.

Why Choose a Smart Lock? Do Homeowners Need to Upgrade?

So why choose a smart lock? Is an upgrade really necessary for the home? Homeowners need to think about the valuables in the home, what they would do if these items were to be stolen, and how they would feel if a potential home invasion were to happen while they were at home. It's a scary thought and a situation people don't like to think about, but again the numbers don't lie and crime is on the rise.

Smart locks excel in the category of convenience. Options such as a biometric lock, touchscreen panel, and key-free screens have become commonplace. A traditional keyed lock simply can't compete. There's also the fact that homeowners don't have to worry about losing a key, or someone making a copy. The smart lock is only accessible to those with the code. That code can also be changed if it's gotten into the wrong hands.

Besides, select smart locks is available at a reduced price, Quickly Locksmith Miami also now features a "Deal of the Day" and a "Deal of the Month". It's a great way to appeal to all budgets and ensure all homeowners have the ability to upgrade their home security.

Smart locks have a lot more features on them, and that means they need to be installed correctly. For those who don't have experience with one of these smart lock systems, it can also be helpful to have a professional walk them through the basics in terms of operation.

"Our technicians are on standby 24/7, waiting to assist you," says Quickly Locksmith. "We will have your smart lock protection perfectly in tune with the manufacturer's configuration." All installers are certified and the company is fully licensed and insured.

The standout feature of a smart lock system has to be the remote capabilities. To lock/unlock a smart lock you'll be using a keypad or even your smart device with a companion app installed. This also gives homeowners the ability to control their lock remotely – if there is a companion app. It eliminates the problem of getting to work and questioning if the door has been locked. Simply log into the app and check the status.

It's perfect for homeowners who aren't home when their kids leave and get home from school too as they can monitor when the door was unlocked and by who. Some of the more high-end models are also compatible with other smart home devices.

What Other Steps Can Homeowners Take?

While making an upgrade to a smart lock system is a step in the right direction where security and safety are concerned, there are plenty of other steps homeowners can take. Installing ample outdoor lighting with motion detection, cutting back overgrown trees, and ensuring all locks are in good working condition and window and door frames are not cracked or damaged are also essential.

Homeowners are also reminded to take the necessary steps to secure their attached or detached standalone garage. Garages are a big target when it comes to robberies, especially since criminals are well aware of the tools, equipment, and other such items that are typically kept in them. Installing high-tech secure locks on the home doesn't secure the garage. The two spaces should be seen as separate and have their own locking systems.

For more helpful tips on securing the home during this time of heightened violent crimes, Quickly Locksmith Miami offers an informative blog on its website. The blog is filled with helpful tips, advice, and guides all related to home security.

