Smart card healthcare market to grow at 8% CAGR, driven by enhanced patient data management and reduced medical errors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Card in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 6.18 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness a significant revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Market growth is mainly being driven by the increasing adoption of smart card technology in the healthcare sector for improving patient data management, reducing medical errors, and streamlining administrative procedures. Smart cards are being utilized to store and manage patient data such as medical histories, allergies, and prescriptions, which helps to minimize medical errors and provides reliable patient data to healthcare workers. The use of smart cards also simplifies access to medical records for patients and medical staff, which results in an overall improvement in the quality of care. The introduction of smart card technology in healthcare is driven by the growing need for secure and effective patient data management. Smart cards allow for the creation of a centralized and secure database of patient information, which can be accessed by authorized healthcare practitioners from any location at any time. This results in more efficient healthcare services and protects patient data privacy.

Moreover, the increasing demand for patient-centered healthcare services is also contributing to the growth of the market. Smart cards provide patients with access to their medical records and enable them to make informed decisions about their healthcare. These cards can also be used for authentication purposes, ensuring secure access to healthcare services and the accuracy of medical information.

Furthermore, rising government initiatives to implement smart card technology in the healthcare sector are also expected to drive market growth. Governments worldwide are investing in smart card-based healthcare systems to improve the quality and effectiveness of healthcare services. For instance, the Indian government has introduced the National Health Stack, a unified digital health infrastructure that aims to provide every citizen with access to health services.

However, the potential for security and data breaches remains a major concern, which could restrict market growth. Many key players are investing in improving the security and intelligence of these cards to provide customers with confidence in the safety of their data. Nonetheless, until the security of these cards is improved, some people may be hesitant to adopt them to avoid potential security and data breaches.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global smart card market is expected to experience substantial growth between 2019 and 2032. The growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for secure and efficient payment systems, identification and authentication solutions, and access control systems. The market is segmented by product type, component, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into four types: hybrid smart cards, contactless smart cards, contact-based smart cards, and dual-interface smart cards. Hybrid smart cards are projected to have the highest revenue growth during the forecast period due to their ability to combine contact-based and contactless technologies into a single card.

The market is further segmented into two components: memory-card based smart cards and microcontroller based smart cards. Microcontroller based smart cards are expected to have higher revenue growth than memory-card based smart cards due to their increased functionality and capability to store more data.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the high adoption rate of smart cards in the region. Europe is also expected to have significant growth due to the growing need for secure payment systems and access control solutions.

In the APAC region, China is expected to be the largest market due to the growing adoption of smart cards in the country. In addition, rising government initiatives to promote digital payments and identification systems are expected to drive market growth in the region. In the LATAM region, Brazil is expected to have the highest growth rate due to increasing adoption of smart cards in payment systems and access control solutions. Lastly, in the MEA region, the UAE is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the growing adoption of smart cards in identification and authentication solutions.

Strategic development:

Infineon Technologies AG introduced a new smart card solution on July 19, 2021, to ensure secure storage and access of health data, accessible by both healthcare providers and patients. Similarly, Gemalto NV unveiled its Sealys Health Connect solution on January 11, 2021. The solution is a smart health card that enables safe access to digital health records for healthcare professionals and patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The global smart card in healthcare market is experiencing remarkable growth and has a highly competitive landscape with a diverse range of players competing to expand their market presence. The market is highly fragmented, with many companies providing a wide variety of smart card solutions to the healthcare industry. Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, CardLogix Corporation, Morpho SA, Oberthur Technologies, Watchdata Technologies, Atos SE, CPI Card Group Inc., and HID Global Corporation are some of the major players in the global smart card in healthcare market.

Gemalto NV and Infineon Technologies AG are two of the most significant players in the market. In January 2021, Gemalto NV launched its Sealys Health Connect solution, which is a smart health card that provides secure access to digital health records for patients and healthcare professionals. In July 2021, Infineon Technologies AG launched a new smart card solution for secure health data storage and access, which can be used by patients and healthcare professionals.

The growing demand for secure and efficient patient data management is driving the growth of the smart card in healthcare market. Smart cards are being used in the healthcare industry to manage and maintain patient data such as medical histories, allergies, and prescriptions, which help to reduce medical errors and ensure that healthcare professionals have access to accurate patient information. As governments across the globe continue to invest in smart card-based healthcare systems to enhance healthcare services' effectiveness and quality, the smart card in healthcare market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

