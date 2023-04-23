Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market to Grow at 7.3% CAGR |Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global viral molecular diagnostics market size was USD 7,981.4 Million in 2021

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global viral molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 7,981.4 Million in 2021 and is projected to experience a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The primary driver of market revenue growth is the increasing advancements in molecular diagnostics technology. To produce more accurate results, businesses are introducing new procedures and enhancing their goods. Sigma Aldrich Corporation and QIAGEN, for example, are working on developing new technologies for cancer diagnostics, such as Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) and Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP).

Market revenue growth is also being fueled by the adoption of newer technologies and techniques. High-throughput technologies like next-generation sequencing, genome-wide association studies, and genomic biomarkers offer critical insights into disease mechanisms, allowing physicians to assess disease propensity and develop and implement more effective diagnostic methods. The need and use of molecular diagnostics are increasing due to the growing prevalence of diseases. The viral molecular diagnostics market is used to diagnose infectious diseases caused by viruses such as HBV, HCV, and HIV.

Hologic, Inc. announced the launch of the Novodiag system on October 5, 2021, a fully automated molecular diagnostic solution for on-demand testing of infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance, which is available throughout Europe. The Novodiag system combines real-time PCR with microarray technology, allowing several infections to be detected in a single sample, making targeted and syndromic on-demand testing a simple and rapid approach for identifying the most vulnerable patients. After Hologic's acquisition of Mobidiag Oy in June 2021, the rollout extends the Novodiag system's benefits to a broader range of clients in Europe.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/840

Segments Covered in the Report

The global viral molecular diagnostics market is analyzed in this report, which includes historical data and revenue growth forecasts at a global, regional, and country level from 2019 to 2030. Reports and Data has segmented the market based on technique, product, application, end-use, and region.

The market size value in 2021 was USD 7981.4 Million, with a forecasted revenue CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The estimated revenue forecast in 2030 is USD 14972.4 Million. The report provides quantitative units in revenue (USD Million), and covers a report period of 2019-2020 as historical data and 2021-2030 as the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on technique, with categories including Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification, Real time PCR (RT-PCR), and Others. The product outlook segment is divided into Instruments, Reagents, and Others. The application outlook segment includes AIDS, Hepatitis, Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and Others. The End-Use Outlook categories are Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutions, and Ambulatory Clinics.

The report provides regional outlooks, with coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also covers company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

Increasing technological advancements in molecular diagnostics are driving market revenue growth. Companies are improving their products by implementing new processes that produce more precise and accurate results. For instance, Sigma Aldrich Corporation and QIAGEN are developing novel technologies for cancer diagnostics, such as Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) and Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP).

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/viral-molecular-diagnostics-market

The increasing use of newer technologies and techniques is driving market revenue growth. High-throughput technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, genome-wide association studies, and genomic biomarkers, provide essential insights into disease mechanisms and enable physicians to assess disease propensity and create and deploy more effective diagnostic methods. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing use of and need for molecular diagnostics are also driving market revenue growth. For instance, Hologic, Inc. recently launched the Novodiag system, a fully automated molecular diagnostic solution for on-demand testing of infectious illnesses and antibiotic resistance, which is available throughout Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The global viral molecular diagnostics market is highly competitive and dominated by a few key players operating at both the global and regional levels. Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their product portfolios and gain a stronger foothold in the market.

Some of the major players in the global viral molecular diagnostics market include Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, Hologic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Grifols, QIAGEN, and Siemens. These companies are focused on developing new products and expanding their geographic presence through strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/840

In June 2022, Cepheid and BioGX collaborated to develop a PCR test for Monkey pox that operates on the GeneXpert system. This test can be deployed in various contexts globally. In June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories collaborated with Seegene, Inc. to develop and commercialize infectious disease molecular diagnostic products. Seegene will provide diagnostic assays for use on Bio-Rad's Dx Real-Time PCR System in the United States, subject to clinical development and FDA approval.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global viral molecular diagnostics market is expected to remain consolidated, with key players continuing to focus on expanding their product portfolios and strengthening their positions in the market.

Browse More Reports:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ambulatory-surgical-center-asc-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-drainage-devices-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vitamin-k2-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spinal-traction-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oral-thin-films-market