Global Intragastric Balloon Market to expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2032

The global intragastric balloon market was USD 18.36 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Intragastric Balloon Market was valued at USD 18.36 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to have a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity and sedentary lifestyles, along with a growing demand for minimally invasive weight loss procedures. Intragastric balloons are medical devices placed in the stomach to promote weight loss in obese or overweight individuals.

The growing prevalence of obesity globally, which affects 650 million adults, has increased the demand for weight loss procedures such as intragastric balloons. The balloons are deflated and inserted into the stomach through the mouth and then filled with saline solution, reducing the space available for food and leading to a feeling of fullness and decreased appetite. The popularity of intragastric balloons is increasing among individuals who prefer non-surgical or reversible procedures, especially those who cannot undergo surgery due to health issues. The less invasive nature of this procedure, along with fewer complications and a shorter recovery time compared to surgical weight loss techniques, is a significant advantage.

The trend toward sedentary lifestyles and poor eating habits, which has resulted in weight gain and obesity, has also contributed to the demand for intragastric balloons. Furthermore, the development of bariatric operations, including sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass, has led to increased demand for intragastric balloons as a preoperative weight loss procedure. Patient awareness of the benefits of intragastric balloons, such as significant weight loss and improvements in comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, is also increasing, further driving market growth. However, the high cost of the procedure and the availability of alternative weight loss methods, such as endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, pharmacotherapy, and bariatric surgery, may restrain market growth. The high cost of intragastric balloon surgery, when compared to other non-surgical weight loss methods such as diet and exercise, may prevent widespread adoption.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The medical industry offers various products and services to cater to the needs of patients and healthcare professionals. One way to categorize these offerings is by product type outlook, which includes single, dual, and triple products. Single products are those that are designed for individual use, while dual products are used by two individuals simultaneously, and triple products are used by three individuals at the same time. Each of these product types has its own set of advantages and disadvantages, and healthcare professionals choose the appropriate type based on their needs.

In addition to product type outlook, healthcare professionals also consider end-use outlook when selecting medical products. End-use outlook categorizes products based on the type of healthcare facility in which they are used. The three main categories are hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Hospitals are large facilities that offer a wide range of medical services and require products that can withstand heavy use. Clinics are smaller facilities that offer specialized services and require products that are easy to use and maintain. ASCs are outpatient facilities that focus on surgical procedures and require products that are portable and compact.

When selecting medical products, healthcare professionals must consider both product type and end-use outlook to ensure that they select the right product for their specific needs. For example, a hospital may require a triple product that can be used by multiple healthcare professionals simultaneously, while a clinic may only require a single product that is easy to use and maintain. Similarly, an ASC may require a dual product that is portable and can be easily transported between different locations. Overall, by considering both product type outlook and end-use outlook, healthcare professionals can make informed decisions when selecting medical products that meet their specific needs. With a wide range of products available in the market, it is essential to choose the right product that offers maximum benefits in terms of functionality, durability, and ease of use.

Strategic Development:

Various strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches, are being adopted by major players in the intragastric balloon market to strengthen their market position. The market has witnessed recent strategic developments such as:

Allurion Technologies raising USD 134 million in a Series C funding round on 6 April 2021, which the company intends to use for expanding its global presence and investing in Research & Development (R&D) for its Elipse Balloon. ReShape Lifesciences announcing on 20 January 2021 that it has entered into a merger agreement with Obalon Therapeutics, to create a leading entity in the area of minimally invasive weight loss procedures.

Apollo Endosurgery receiving clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 15 December 2020 for its new Orbera Intragastric Balloon featuring EchoSonic technology. The echogenic material in this new balloon improves visibility during ultrasound imaging, thereby enhancing the accuracy of balloon placement.

Competitive Landscape:

The global intragastric balloon market is highly competitive, with several companies operating in this space. Some of the major players in this market include Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, Obalon Therapeutics, ReShape Lifesciences, Spatz FGIA, Inc., and Viver Health. These companies are focusing on developing new and innovative products to meet the growing demand for intragastric balloons. Allurion Technologies is one of the leading companies in the global intragastric balloon market. The company's flagship product, the Elipse balloon, is a swallowable balloon that does not require endoscopy or anesthesia. Apollo Endosurgery is another major player in this market, offering the Orbera balloon, which is designed to help patients lose weight by filling up space in the stomach.

Obalon Therapeutics is a company that focuses on developing medical devices to treat obesity. The company's flagship product, the Obalon balloon system, is a non-surgical, fully-reversible weight loss system that involves the placement of a series of lightweight balloons in the stomach. ReShape Lifesciences is another major player in this market, offering a range of weight loss products, including the ReShape Balloon and the ReShape Vest. Spatz FGIA, Inc. is a company that specializes in the design and development of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company's flagship product, the Spatz3 adjustable intragastric balloon system, is designed to help patients lose weight by reducing the amount of food they can eat. Viver Health is a company that offers a range of medical devices and services to help patients manage their weight and improve their overall health.

In conclusion, the global intragastric balloon market is highly competitive, with several major players operating in this space. These companies are focusing on developing new and innovative products to meet the growing demand for intragastric balloons, and are expected to continue to drive growth in this market in the coming years.

