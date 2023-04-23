Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market to Grow at a Rapid CAGR of 24% in Forecast Period 2032

Reports And Data

The global glaucoma surgery devices market size was USD 1258.46 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market size was USD 1258.46 million in 2022 and is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing elderly population, the rising prevalence of glaucoma, and advancements in surgical equipment technology. The demand for devices used in glaucoma surgery is expected to increase with the rise in the elderly population and the prevalence of glaucoma. Development of sophisticated tools like Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, government programs to improve healthcare infrastructure and increase glaucoma awareness are expected to drive market revenue growth. However, high costs and reimbursement issues could restrict market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Glaucoma is a chronic eye condition that damages the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss. The global glaucoma surgery market can be segmented based on surgery type and end-user outlook. Trabeculectomy is a type of glaucoma surgery that involves creating a small hole in the eye to allow fluid to drain more easily. This surgery is typically performed on patients with open-angle glaucoma, which is the most common form of the disease. Glaucoma drainage devices are another type of glaucoma surgery that involves implanting a small device in the eye to help drain fluid. This surgery is often recommended for patients with severe or difficult-to-treat glaucoma.

Micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) is a newer type of glaucoma surgery that involves using tiny devices to improve fluid drainage in the eye. These surgeries are typically less invasive than traditional glaucoma surgeries and have a shorter recovery time. Other types of glaucoma surgeries include laser surgeries and cyclophotocoagulation, which uses a laser to reduce fluid production in the eye.

Glaucoma surgeries are performed in hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals typically have the most advanced equipment and can handle more complex cases, while specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers are often more convenient for patients and may offer a more personalized experience. Overall, the glaucoma surgery market is diverse, with a range of surgical options available to meet the needs of different patients. The market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of the disease and advancements in surgical techniques and technology.

Strategic Development:

Technological advancements in surgical equipment: The development of Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices, which are less intrusive and have fewer complications, has become popular among surgeons and patients due to their effectiveness and safety profile.

Increased demand due to rising elderly population: With the increasing older population, the number of individuals in the world aged 65 years or older is predicted to increase to 1.5 billion by 2050, leading to a rise in demand for glaucoma surgery equipment.

Government programs to enhance healthcare infrastructure: Governments all across the world are focusing on programs to increase glaucoma awareness and improve access to glaucoma treatment, which is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Cost and reimbursement issues: Patient compliances, costs, and reimbursement are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth as devices used in glaucoma surgery are frequently expensive, which may prevent widespread use.

Competitive Landscape:

The global glaucoma surgery devices market is highly competitive, with several major players operating in the industry. These companies are focused on developing innovative products and expanding their presence in the market through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Alcon Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis, is one of the leading players in the global glaucoma surgery devices market. The company offers a range of surgical products, including the CyPass Micro-Stent, which is used in minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. is another key player in the market, offering a range of laser-based surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. The company's flagship product, the iTrack Microcatheter, is used in canaloplasty procedures to improve fluid drainage in the eye. Bausch Health Companies Inc., formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is a diversified healthcare company that operates in the ophthalmology and eye care market. The company offers a range of glaucoma surgical products, including the Viscocanalostomy and the EX-PRESS Glaucoma Filtration Device.

Other major players in the global glaucoma surgery devices market include Topcon Corporation, Allergan, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Vision. These companies are focused on developing new technologies and expanding their market reach through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Overall, the global glaucoma surgery devices market is highly competitive, with several major players operating in the industry. The market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for surgical treatments for glaucoma and advancements in surgical technology.

