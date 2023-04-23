Global Water Flosser Market to Reach USD 1.37 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Dental Diseases and Aging Population

Reports And Data

The global water flosser market size is expected to reach USD 1371.79 million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Water Flosser Market was valued at USD 811.96 million in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 1371.79 million by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The demand for water flossers is increasing due to the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, gingivitis, and cavities. The aging population is also contributing to the need for water flossers, as they are more susceptible to dental diseases.

The availability of portable, user-friendly, and technologically advanced water flossers is driving market growth. The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly dental care products is also increasing, leading to the creation of reusable and eco-friendly water flossers. However, lack of awareness and understanding among consumers and high costs of water flossers remain a challenge for the market. Additionally, limited availability of products in certain regions and the need for educating consumers about the benefits of water flossers can limit market opportunities and revenue generation.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/4602

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global oral irrigator market is segmented by product type outlook into cordless, countertop, and others. Cordless oral irrigators are portable and convenient for on-the-go use, making them a popular choice for travelers. Countertop models, on the other hand, are larger and require a power source, but offer more advanced features and higher water pressure. Other types of oral irrigators include showerhead and faucet models. The market is also segmented by end-use outlook into homecare, dentistry, and others. Homecare oral irrigators are designed for personal use and can be used in conjunction with regular brushing and flossing to improve oral health. Dentistry oral irrigators, on the other hand, are designed for professional use in dental clinics and offer more advanced features and higher water pressure.

The growing awareness of oral hygiene and the rising prevalence of dental diseases are driving the demand for oral irrigators in the homecare segment. The convenience of using oral irrigators at home is also a significant factor contributing to the growth of this segment. Moreover, the rise in the geriatric population is also driving the demand for oral irrigators in the homecare segment, as older adults are more susceptible to dental problems. In the dentistry segment, the adoption of advanced oral irrigators is growing due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the need for better patient comfort. These irrigators are equipped with advanced features and technology, such as adjustable water pressure, multiple tips, and LED lights, to improve patient outcomes.

In conclusion, the global oral irrigator market is driven by the increasing awareness of oral hygiene and the growing prevalence of dental diseases. The market is segmented by product type and end-use, with cordless and homecare oral irrigators being the most popular choices among consumers. However, the dentistry segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced oral irrigators.

Strategic Development:

Waterpik, Inc. recently introduced its newest product, the Waterpik® Complete Care 10.0, which combines sonic technology with water flossing for optimal oral health. Similarly, Philips Sonicare released the Sonicare AirFloss Ultra in 2020, which utilizes air and microdroplet technology to offer a quick and comfortable cleaning experience for users. Oral-B also entered the water flosser market in 2018 with the Oral-B WaterJet, designed to work with its electric toothbrush and improve gum health. Panasonic Corporation launched its EW1611W water flosser in 2019, featuring high-speed water jet and air bubble technology to remove plaque and food particles. Lastly, Conair Corporation introduced its Interplak® Rechargeable Power Water Flosser in 2020, offering users comfortable and efficient cleaning with multiple pressure settings.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-flosser-market

Competitive Landscape:

In the oral care industry, there are several major players that dominate the market. Waterpik, Inc. is one of the leading companies in this space, known for its innovative water flossing technology. Philips Sonicare is another major player, offering electric toothbrushes and other oral care products. Oral-B, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, is also a major player in this market, offering a wide range of electric toothbrushes and other oral care products.

Panasonic Corporation, a well-known electronics company, also has a presence in the oral care industry with its line of electric toothbrushes. Conair Corporation, another major player in the personal care industry, offers both electric and manual toothbrushes, as well as other oral care products.Hydro Floss and Aquapick are two smaller companies that specialize in water flossing technology, offering alternatives to Waterpik's products.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4602

Overall, the competitive landscape in the oral care industry is quite diverse, with several major players and smaller niche companies offering a variety of products to consumers. Innovation and technological advancements are key drivers of competition in this space, with companies constantly seeking to improve their products and gain market share.

Browse More Reports:

Bone Harvester Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-harvester-market

Hospital Furniture Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hospital-furniture-market

Ibuprofen Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ibuprofen-market

Chemotherapy Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemotherapy-devices-market

Targeted RNA Sequencing Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/targeted-rna-sequencing-market