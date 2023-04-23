Allergy Immunotherapy Market Valued at $1.96 Billion in 2021 and to Grow at 9.1% CAGR by ForeCast Period 2032

Reports And Data

The allergy immunotherapy market size was USD 1.96 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Allergy Immunotherapy Market was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis/conjunctivitis is a significant driver of market revenue growth. Allergy shots, also known as allergen immunotherapy, are a long-term treatment option that reduces symptoms of allergies such as allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis, or allergic asthma. This treatment can reduce sensitivity to allergens and alleviate allergy symptoms for a long period, even after the medication is discontinued. The market for allergy shots is being driven by the increasing demand for medication to manage allergies, particularly among children. Allergic rhinitis alone affects around 400 million people worldwide.

The rising demand for sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is another key factor driving market growth. Sublingual immunotherapy is an allergy treatment that involves administering small amounts of an allergen sublingually, rather than through injections or subcutaneous routes. Over time, the dosage is gradually increased, which reduces sensitivity and improves immunity to the allergen. This treatment option can gradually decrease the frequency and severity of allergy attacks, driving revenue growth for the market.

Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company that specializes in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), recently announced an exclusive partnership with Aptar Pharma to develop a connected device and companion mobile app for patients receiving Stallergenes Greer's AIT treatments with sublingual solutions. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes sublingual immunotherapy as an effective alternative to injectable immunotherapy. It has been used extensively worldwide to treat chronic allergies and is recommended by WHO as a viable alternative to conventional allergy shots. Chronic diseases account for 74% of global deaths annually, with cardiovascular disease and cancer being the leading causes of death. The increasing demand for allergy immunotherapy is driven by the need to manage chronic allergies and improve patient outcomes.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global market for allergy immunotherapy is segmented by treatment, type, and distribution channel. The market is dominated by subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), and specific immunotherapy (SIT). Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is the most commonly used allergy immunotherapy technique, which involves injecting small amounts of allergens under the skin to stimulate the immune system. Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is administered through drops or tablets placed under the tongue. Specific immunotherapy (SIT) is a type of immunotherapy that uses purified allergen extracts to treat specific allergies.

The market is further segmented by type into allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, and others. Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is the most common type of allergy. Allergic asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that is triggered by allergens. Other types of allergies include food allergies, insect sting allergies, and drug allergies.

The distribution channel outlook includes hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacy is the largest distribution channel for allergy immunotherapy products, owing to the high number of patients suffering from allergies that require treatment in hospitals. Retail pharmacies are also a major distribution channel for allergy immunotherapy products. With the increasing adoption of online pharmacies and the convenience of online purchasing, the online pharmacy segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Strategic Development:

The allergy immunotherapy market is undergoing significant strategic developments. One such development is the growing interest of companies in sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) as an alternative to subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT). SLIT is a non-invasive therapy that involves administering allergens under the tongue in a liquid or tablet form. It is gaining popularity due to its lower risk of adverse reactions and ease of administration, making it a more patient-friendly option.

Another strategic development in the allergy immunotherapy market is the introduction of novel immunotherapies that aim to target multiple allergens. Specific immunotherapy (SIT) is a promising therapy that involves using a mix of allergens to desensitize patients to multiple allergens simultaneously. This approach is expected to improve treatment efficacy and reduce the duration of treatment.

Moreover, the allergy immunotherapy market is witnessing partnerships and collaborations among players to expand their product offerings and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, Stallergenes Greer announced a partnership with Antengene Corporation to commercialize a novel sublingual immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of grass pollen allergies in China. Lastly, the increasing trend towards personalized medicine is driving the development of innovative diagnostic tests to identify the specific allergens that trigger an individual's allergies. This approach enables the development of customized immunotherapy solutions for patients, leading to more effective treatment outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for allergy immunotherapy is dominated by a handful of major players, who operate on both global and regional levels. To gain a foothold in the global market, these key players are forming strategic alliances and expanding their portfolios. The major companies operating in this market include Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergy Therapeutics, DMS Imaging, DBV Technologies, HAL Allergy B.V, HollisterStier Allergy, Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V, Stallergenes Greer, and ALK.

In August 2020, Nestlé and Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. launched Aimmune, a medication for life-threatening food allergies. The first and only FDA-approved medication, Palforzia, is intended to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions to peanuts, including anaphylaxis, in children aged 4 to 17. In January 2019, Sandoz Inc. introduced SYMJEP (epinephrine) 0.3 mg injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Sandoz is promoting this drug as a less expensive, single-dose, pre-filled syringe substitute for epinephrine auto-injectors.

Despite the competitive landscape being consolidated, there is scope for new entrants to disrupt the market. Companies that can offer innovative products and services, differentiate themselves from established players, and provide competitive pricing may have an opportunity to gain a foothold in this lucrative market. The global allergy immunotherapy market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, making it an attractive target for new entrants and established players alike.

