Safe Step Stairs - The Only One Piece Retractable Stairs On The Market
Safe Step Stairs are easy to open and close (as little as 8 seconds( , with wide steps and handrails.
YEA! Today I can walk up into my attic, formally a place I did not visit very often because of the rickety and dangerous fold out ladder that I had to wrestle with.”THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri Line Services, LLC, a leader in innovative solutions to common problems is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative attic access solution- Safe Step Stairs (patent pending) designed to provide safer, easier, and more secure stairs for homeowners.
— Judi H.
The new retractable stairs are easy to operate and solid as a built-in staircase. Safe Step Stairs have wide, large treads and built in handrails that provide plenty of room for you whole foot making attic access easy and safe. This technology is perfect for elderly individuals, and anyone who wants to reduce the risk of slipping and falling on stairs.
"We are excited to launch our new retractable stair technology, which will make accessing your attic space quick and easy. "Our stairs are easy and quick to open (8 seconds), climb and close, durable, and are covered under our 2 year warranty."
"The traditional fold out attic ladder requires you to be on your toe joints which is difficult for even the young and nimble. As we age, the narrow, shaky, difficult to open and close, and difficult to climb ladders become downright dangerous. We developed Safe Step Stairs to provide a safe and easy way for everyone to be able to access their attic space. "We are committed to providing high-quality safety solutions that make a real difference in people's lives."
For more information about Safe Step Stairs and other attic storage and access products, visit safestepstairs.com or contact us at 217 433 1394 or ultimagtr@gmail.com.
