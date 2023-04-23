Joel Goodrich Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Joel Goodrich accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Joel is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Presidio Heights/Sea Cliff, San Francisco, CA.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the San Francisco Bay Area's most prominent luxury real estate agents over the past 25 years with over $1,200,000,000 in sales, Joel Goodrich works closely with clients in the sale and purchase of prominent estates, penthouses, and investment properties. He has listed some of the most expensive homes in America, including the historic 35,000-square-foot Tobin Clark Estate in Hillsborough, and represented the sale of some of the San Francisco Bay Area's most exceptional properties, many of which have been featured in Architectural Digest and many other design and lifestyle publications. He has also sold celebrity estates such as Sharon Stone's oceanfront Sea Cliff mansion, the Kim Kardashian/ Kanye West estate in Bel Air Crest, and others.

Joel's listings have also been prominently featured in major media outlets, including television appearances on CBS Evening News, CNBC television, and BRAVO Fox Television, as well as interviews and editorials in Forbes.com, Wall Street Journal, Mansion Global, Market Watch, SFLuxe.com, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Nob Hill Gazette, Bloomberg News, Town & Country, SFIS, Haute Living and Gentry Magazine, amongst others. He has been the #1 agent for the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Pacific Heights office in San Francisco for the past 5 of the past 7 years and has appeared on the Wall Street Journal/ RealTrends list of the Top Agents in the United States.

Visit Joel Goodrich's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/joel-goodrich/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute Residence