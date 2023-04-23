St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Assault (x2), Agg. Disorderly Conduct, Lewd And Indecent Conduct, etc.

There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,028 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003082
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-23-23 at 0411 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cumberland Farms, Lyndonville
VIOLATION(S): Aggravated Assault (x2); Lewd and Indecent Conduct; Aggravated Disorderly Conduct; Unlawful Mischief; Destruction of Property; Suspicion of DUI – Drug; **further charges pending**
ACCUSED: Ethan Brittain
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police received reports of a male acting disorderly at Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Ethan Brittain (21) of Danville had destroyed property and attacked and caused significant injury to two persons. Further investigation revealed Brittain also removed his clothing and acted in a lewd and lascivious manner while in a public setting.
Troopers located Brittain operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks without further incident. Brittain received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, 4/24/23, at 1230 hours. He subsequently received Court Ordered Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-24-23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819