Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,028 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Assault (x2), Agg. Disorderly Conduct, Lewd And Indecent Conduct, etc.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003082

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4-23-23 at 0411 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Cumberland Farms, Lyndonville

VIOLATION(S):  Aggravated Assault (x2); Lewd and Indecent Conduct; Aggravated Disorderly Conduct; Unlawful Mischief; Destruction of Property; Suspicion of DUI – Drug; **further charges pending**

 

ACCUSED:  Ethan Brittain                                            

AGE:  21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  West Danville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police received reports of a male acting disorderly at Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Ethan Brittain (21) of Danville had destroyed property and attacked and caused significant injury to two persons. Further investigation revealed Brittain also removed his clothing and acted in a lewd and lascivious manner while in a public setting.

 

Troopers located Brittain operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks without further incident. Brittain received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, 4/24/23, at 1230 hours. He subsequently received Court Ordered Conditions of Release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  4-24-23 at 1230 hours         

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  No  

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Assault (x2), Agg. Disorderly Conduct, Lewd And Indecent Conduct, etc.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more