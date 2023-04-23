St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Assault (x2), Agg. Disorderly Conduct, Lewd And Indecent Conduct, etc.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003082

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4-23-23 at 0411 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cumberland Farms, Lyndonville

VIOLATION(S): Aggravated Assault (x2); Lewd and Indecent Conduct; Aggravated Disorderly Conduct; Unlawful Mischief; Destruction of Property; Suspicion of DUI – Drug; **further charges pending**

ACCUSED: Ethan Brittain

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police received reports of a male acting disorderly at Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Ethan Brittain (21) of Danville had destroyed property and attacked and caused significant injury to two persons. Further investigation revealed Brittain also removed his clothing and acted in a lewd and lascivious manner while in a public setting.

Troopers located Brittain operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks without further incident. Brittain received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, 4/24/23, at 1230 hours. He subsequently received Court Ordered Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-24-23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819