Covid-19 Antigen Tests Market Set to Reach $10.07 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6% CAGR During Forecast Period

The global covid-19 antigen tests market size was expected to reach USD 10.07 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Covid-19 Antigen Tests Market witnessed a significant increase in revenue in 2022, reaching USD 5.96 billion, and is projected to reach USD 10.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6%. The demand for fast and accurate Covid-19 tests has been driven by the ongoing pandemic, leading to a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths worldwide. Healthcare professionals prefer rapid antigen tests due to their simplicity, affordability, and fast results. Moreover, antigen tests are more suitable for use in remote and resource-limited areas than molecular diagnostic methods such as PCR. The demand for Covid-19 antigen tests has increased in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic facilities as well as in workplaces, airports, and schools.

Additionally, the rising need for point-of-care testing, which can ease the burden on labs and healthcare facilities, is expected to contribute to the market's revenue growth. However, the market's revenue growth is constrained by intense competition among major players and the availability of alternative diagnostic methods such as PCR testing, as well as limited sensitivity and accuracy of some antigen testing. Despite these challenges, the increasing tendency towards decentralized testing and the development of next-generation antigen tests with improved performance are expected to drive the market's revenue growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the emergency use authorization of Covid-19 antigen tests by regulatory bodies and governments' efforts to make testing accessible and affordable for everyone are also expected to contribute to market revenue growth.

The global immunoassay market is divided into product and service outlook and end-use outlook. Under product and service outlook, the market is segmented into platforms, reagents & kits, and services. The platforms segment is further sub-segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and others. In 2022, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest market share. The high adoption rate of immunoassays in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases and infections is driving the growth of the reagents & kits segment.

Under end-use outlook, the immunoassay market is segmented into clinics & hospitals, home care, diagnostic labs, and others. The clinics & hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising number of hospitals and diagnostic centers and the increasing need for rapid diagnostic tests.

The immunoassay market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several large and small players accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. Major players in the market are employing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and expansions, to strengthen their market position. Some of the major companies operating in the global immunoassay market are Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Covid-19 antigen tests market has witnessed significant strategic development in recent years due to the ongoing pandemic. The market size was USD 5.96 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.07 Billion in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Major players in the market have made strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand their capabilities in Covid-19 testing. For example, in 2021, Abbott Laboratories acquired Quidel Corporation, a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, to expand its Covid-19 testing portfolio. In the same year, Roche Holding AG acquired TIB Molbiol GmbH, a provider of PCR testing solutions, to enhance its molecular diagnostic testing capabilities.

The rising demand for Covid-19 antigen tests has also led to increased investments in research and development by major players to improve the accuracy and sensitivity of these tests. For example, in 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) launched its new antigen test, which has improved sensitivity and can detect the new variants of the Covid-19 virus. Governments across the globe have also played a significant role in driving market revenue growth by enacting stringent rules and restrictions and launching programs to make Covid-19 testing available and affordable for everyone. In addition, the use of Covid-19 antigen tests as a screening tool in workplaces, airports, and schools is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, the market growth is restrained by high competition among major competitors and the availability of substitute diagnostic procedures such as PCR testing. The limited sensitivity and accuracy of some antigen tests are also expected to impede market revenue growth.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the rapid development and deployment of various diagnostic tests to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The global Covid-19 antigen tests market is highly competitive, with a number of large and small players offering various types of antigen tests. Some major companies included in the global Covid-19 antigen tests market report are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corporation, Danaher Corporation, LumiraDx, Siemens Healthineers AG, bioMérieux SA, PerkinElmer, Inc., and GenMark Diagnostics.

In 2021, Abbott Laboratories and Quidel Corporation both received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for non-prescription, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Covid-19 antigen tests. The Abbott BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag Card and Quidel QuickVue At-Home Covid-19 Test both provide results in 10-15 minutes and are designed for individuals who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. In addition, Abbott Laboratories launched the BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag Card Home Test, which allows individuals to perform the test at home without a prescription.

Other major players in the market have also launched new Covid-19 antigen tests. In 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched the BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2, while LumiraDx launched the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test. In 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal, Siemens Healthineers AG launched the Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Test, and PerkinElmer, Inc. launched the PerkinElmer COVID-19 Antigen Test.

Overall, the Covid-19 antigen tests market is highly competitive, with major players constantly developing and launching new tests to meet the increasing demand for Covid-19 testing worldwide.

