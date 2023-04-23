Global Spinal Fusion Device Market to Grow at 4% CAGR, Reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global spinal fusion device market size was USD 6.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spinal Fusion Device Market is expected to experience significant revenue growth during the forecast period, with a projected revenue CAGR of 4%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as an aging population facing an increasing prevalence of spinal issues, including spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and herniated discs. Additionally, the market is being driven by a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, which offer a faster recovery period and less pain.

Spinal fusion devices are designed to stabilize the spine, improve alignment, and reduce pain. To improve clinical outcomes and reduce complications, manufacturers are developing technologically advanced devices, including 3D-printed spinal fusion devices, which are tailored to individual patients, leading to better surgical outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.

Moreover, the use of Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) methods is increasing in the spinal fusion device market. This approach offers several benefits, including shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, fewer infection rates, and faster recovery times. Advancements in Computer-Assisted Surgery (CAS) technology have also led to improved surgical precision, shorter procedure duration, and better visualization of the operative site.

However, there are several factors that could hinder the growth of the spinal fusion device market, including high costs associated with spinal procedures, a shortage of qualified healthcare personnel, and strict regulatory requirements. Additionally, alternative treatments, such as stem cell therapy and physiotherapy, may limit market growth. Overall, the spinal fusion device market is expected to experience significant revenue growth due to a range of factors, including an aging population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in technology.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global spinal fusion device market can be segmented based on several factors, including product type, surgery type, and end-use.

In terms of product type, the market includes thoracolumbar devices, cervical fixation devices, interbody fusion devices, biologics, and others.

When it comes to surgery type, the market can be divided into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery (MIS).

Finally, the market can be segmented by end-use, which includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others.

Thoracolumbar devices are used to stabilize the thoracic and lumbar spine, while cervical fixation devices are designed to stabilize the cervical spine. Interbody fusion devices are used to help fuse two or more vertebrae together. Biologics refer to the use of biological materials, such as bone grafts, to promote bone growth and fusion. Other types of spinal fusion devices include pedicle screws, rods, and cages.

In terms of surgery type, open surgery involves making a large incision to access the spine, while minimally invasive surgery (MIS) involves making smaller incisions and using specialized instruments to access the spine. MIS is becoming increasingly popular due to its benefits, such as faster recovery times and reduced risk of complications.

In terms of end-use, hospitals and ASCs are the two main settings where spinal fusion procedures are performed. Hospitals are generally preferred for more complex procedures, while ASCs are preferred for less complex procedures due to their lower cost and shorter hospital stays. Other end-users in the spinal fusion device market include clinics and research centers.

In summary, the global spinal fusion device market can be segmented based on product type, surgery type, and end-use, with various types of devices and settings available to meet the needs of patients with spinal issues.

Strategic development:

Stryker Corporation acquired OrthoSensor, a company that focuses on creating sensor technologies for orthopedic procedures, on 1 May 2021. Stryker intends to utilize this acquisition to enhance the accuracy of its spinal fusion devices and digital surgery platform.

Similarly, Zimmer Biomet purchased A&E Medical, a company that specializes in products for cardiac and vascular surgery, on 2 December 2020. This acquisition will allow Zimmer Biomet to expand its spinal fusion product offerings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global spinal fusion device market is dominated by several major players, including Medtronic, DePuy Synthes Companies (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive, Globus Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Medical, Alphatec Holdings, and RTI Surgical.

Medtronic is a leading player in the spinal fusion device market, with a wide range of products and a strong presence in both the US and international markets. DePuy Synthes Companies is also a major player, offering a broad portfolio of spinal fusion products and leveraging the Johnson & Johnson brand name.

Stryker Corporation is known for its innovative spinal fusion technologies, including 3D-printed devices and robotic surgery systems. Zimmer Biomet is another major player, offering a comprehensive range of spinal fusion products and leveraging its strong brand recognition in the orthopedic surgery space.

NuVasive is known for its minimally invasive spinal surgery technologies, while Globus Medical focuses on the development of novel implant designs and surgical techniques. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Medical, Alphatec Holdings, and RTI Surgical are also key players in the spinal fusion device market, offering a range of innovative products and leveraging their strengths in different areas of the market.

In conclusion, the spinal fusion device market is a rapidly growing and evolving sector within the healthcare industry, driven by factors such as the aging population, rising prevalence of spinal conditions, and advancements in technology. The market is highly competitive, with several major players dominating the industry through innovation, marketing, and mergers and acquisitions.

