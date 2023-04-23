Global Biosimulation Market to Reach USD 8.31 Billion by 2032, with a Rapid CAGR of 16% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global biosimulation market was USD 2.78 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biosimulation Market, which was worth USD 2.78 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Biosimulation is gaining traction in drug development, where it is used to predict the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, thus reducing the need for clinical trials and saving time and money. The use of biosimulation techniques by the pharmaceutical industry to identify therapeutic targets, regulate dosage, and enhance clinical trial outcomes is also contributing to the market's growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the demand for personalized medicine, which uses biosimulation to create customized treatment programs based on individual patient characteristics.

Biosimulation is also finding increasing applications in other sectors, including biotechnology, food and agriculture, and environmental risk assessment. Biosimulation is used to simulate and anticipate the long-term impacts of chemicals on the ecosystem, to predict the effects of climate change on crop yields, and to create novel cures and treatments in the biotechnology sector. The need for faster and more precise simulation tools is driving the development of biosimulation technologies, which use high-performance computing and machine learning methods to create more accurate and reliable models.

Regulatory organizations such as the FDA and EMA are promoting the use of biosimulation in drug development, which is contributing to the market's growth. However, the biosimulation industry faces several challenges, including the need for more precise and reliable data, the high cost of computer infrastructure, and the absence of standardized models. The regulatory landscape and the unpredictability of novel drug development also pose significant challenges for the industry.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global pharmaceutical software and services market is divided into two segments based on product type: software and services. The software segment comprises various software solutions that are designed to support the pharmaceutical industry in its drug development and discovery activities. These include laboratory information management systems (LIMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), and supply chain management systems (SCMS). The services segment includes various consulting, training, and implementation services that support the implementation and use of software solutions.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical software and services market is divided into three segments: drug development, drug discovery, and others. The drug development segment includes software and services that support the clinical trial process, such as CTMS and electronic data capture (EDC) solutions. The drug discovery segment includes software and services that support the discovery and pre-clinical testing of new drugs, such as LIMS and laboratory information systems (LIS). The "others" segment includes software and services that support activities such as regulatory compliance, pharmacovigilance, and quality control.

Overall, the global pharmaceutical software and services market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for innovative drugs, the growing complexity of drug development and discovery activities, and the need to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the pharmaceutical industry. Key players in the market include Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, IQVIA, and Oracle. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative software solutions and services that meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

Strategic Development:

In terms of strategic development, several noteworthy acquisitions and partnerships have taken place in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, Certara acquired Pinnacle 21 in 2021, a company that offers software solutions for clinical trial data analysis and submission to regulatory bodies. This acquisition was intended to enhance Certara's expertise in regulatory science and streamline drug development.In 2020, Dassault Systemes SE purchased Medidata Solutions, a cloud-based platform for clinical trial management, for USD 5.8 billion. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Dassault Systemes SE's position in the life sciences market by providing end-to-end solutions for drug development.

In 2019, Schrodinger, Inc., a leader in computational chemistry and molecular modeling, raised USD 202 million in its initial public offering on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The company provides software solutions for drug discovery and development.Furthermore, in 2019, Certara announced a strategic partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to expedite the development of drugs and vaccines for neglected diseases. The partnership utilizes Certara's biosimulation technology to improve the efficiency of drug discovery and development for neglected diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

The global computer-aided drug discovery market is highly competitive, with several major players accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. The companies operating in this market are employing various strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and expansions, to strengthen their market position. Accelrys, Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc., Certara, Simulations Plus, Inc., Schrodinger, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Physiomics PLC, Genedata AG, In silico biosciences, Inc., and Leadscope, Inc. are some of the major players in the market.

Accelrys, Inc. is a leader in scientific innovation lifecycle management software and solutions, which are used by researchers and scientists to accelerate their research and discovery processes. Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. is a leading provider of scientific software for chemical research and development. Certara is a provider of biosimulation and regulatory writing software and consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. provides simulation and modeling software for drug discovery and development. Schrodinger, Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions for drug discovery and materials research.

Dassault Systemes SE provides scientific software for research and development, as well as solutions for healthcare and the life sciences. Physiomics PLC provides a range of computational modeling and simulation services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Genedata AG is a provider of software solutions for drug discovery and development. In silico biosciences, Inc. provides computational solutions for drug discovery and development. Leadscope, Inc. is a provider of software solutions for toxicity prediction and screening.

