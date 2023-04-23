Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Grow at 17% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 |Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital patient monitoring devices market size globally was USD 40.06 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow rapidly with a revenue CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Major factors driving revenue growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, need for remote patient monitoring, and the use of wearable health monitoring devices. These devices have become more popular because they allow healthcare professionals to monitor patients from a distance and lower the risk of infection spread. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders are increasingly common, driving demand for remote patient monitoring, which enables healthcare professionals to monitor patient health status and take corrective actions to prevent adverse outcomes. The use of wearable health monitoring technology is also driving revenue growth, with devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers increasingly used to track vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels. Adoption of digital patient monitoring devices is further increasing due to the emphasis on value-based care and the transition from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement models. However, concerns about data security and privacy, interoperability, and lack of payment for remote patient monitoring services are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

According to a recent report, the global digital patient monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 40.06 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, reaching USD 166.8 Billion by 2032. The report covers market trends, historical data, and revenue forecasts at a global, regional, and country level, and segments the market by type, product, end-use, and region.

The market is segmented on the basis of type into wireless sensor technology, mHealth, telehealth, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring. The product outlook segment is divided into diagnostic monitoring devices and therapeutic monitoring devices. Based on end-use, the market is classified into hospital inpatient, ambulatory patient, and smart home healthcare.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing need for remote patient monitoring and wearable health monitoring devices are driving the market's revenue growth. Digital patient monitoring devices have become more popular because they allow healthcare professionals to monitor patients from a distance and reduce the risk of infection spread.

The market is also being driven by the increasing use of wearable health monitoring technology to track vital signs like heart rate, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels. These devices can also provide information on sleep habits and stress levels. The use of wearable technology is increasing due to factors such as increasing public awareness of the benefits of health monitoring, affordability of wearable technology, and incorporation of cutting-edge sensors and algorithms.

Furthermore, the adoption of digital patient monitoring devices is increasing due to the growing emphasis on value-based care and the transition from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement models. Digital patient monitoring devices can assist healthcare providers in achieving these objectives by providing remote monitoring, early diagnosis of issues, and patient interaction.

However, data security and privacy concerns, interoperability issues, and a lack of payment for remote patient monitoring services are major factors that could constrain market revenue growth. Overall, the report provides comprehensive insights into the digital patient monitoring devices market and its growth prospects in the coming years.

Strategic development:

Philips Healthcare introduced the IntelliVue X3, an AI-enabled patient monitoring system on May 14, 2021. The system can be utilized by healthcare professionals to remotely and continuously monitor patients' vital signs, leading to better patient outcomes and lower risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs). In 2020, Schiller AG released medilog AR4 plus, a new digital patient monitoring system. The system aims to remotely and continuously monitor patients' cardiac activity, improving patient outcomes, and reducing the risk of HAIs.

Competitive Landscape:

The global digital patient monitoring devices market is highly competitive, with several key players competing for market share. The market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants, who are constantly striving to innovate and develop new products to gain a competitive edge.

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Schiller AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Spacelabs Healthcare are some of the major players in the global digital patient monitoring devices market. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to expand their market presence and increase their revenue streams.

Philips Healthcare is one of the key players in the market, having recently launched its IntelliVue X3 AI-enabled patient monitoring system. Similarly, Schiller AG has launched its medilog AR4 plus digital patient monitoring system. These companies are leveraging technological advancements to develop more advanced and sophisticated products that offer better patient outcomes and improve the quality of care.

The global digital patient monitoring devices market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising need for remote patient monitoring, and the growing adoption of wearable health monitoring devices. The market is expected to see significant growth in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, due to the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and the rising demand for advanced medical technologies.

