Cruise Planners/Michael Consoli & Associates Recognized as CLIA 2023 Travel Agency Innovator of the Year

Cruise Lines Internation Association Recognizes Michael Consoli as 2023 Travel Agency Innovator of the year

Michael has achieved the unattainable and shown us how mighty a small, but experienced and dedicated, team can achieve amazing sales. We are very proud of Michael and his team” — Michelle Fee, Cruise Planners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced the recipients of the 2023 Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards and Cruise Planners top agent Michael Consoli took home the prestigious “Travel Agency Innovator of the Year Award”. Award winners were inducted at the CLIA Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards Gala Dinner during the CLIA Cruise360 conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The CLIA Travel Agency Innovator Award is presented annually to a travel agent who has demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity, and leadership in the travel industry. Michael Consoli, who has been in the travel industry for over 20 years, has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to adapt to changing industry trends and deliver top-notch travel experiences for his clients.

“I am so incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized with this award,” said Michael Consoli, an agency owner since 2002. “Our success is a team effort and I am very proud of what we have accomplished in bringing positive ideas and influence to the travel sphere. I have always been passionate about the travel industry, and it's gratifying to be recognized for my contributions to this amazing field. I couldn't have achieved this without the support of my team at Cruise Planners and my loyal clients, who trust me to provide them with the best travel experiences”

Consoli has achieved unbelievable sales by sharing his expertise through social media, hosting consumer events, and providing his guests with exceptional service. In addition, he curates and personally escorts several unique invitation-only journey’s throughout the year traveling with his guests who he calls his “Wanderlust Society.” Consoli posted an astounding $20 million dollars in sales in 2021 (despite the pandemic) and beat that by increasing his sales to $24 million in 2022. An amazing feat considering his team consists of just 4 people.

“Michael has broken record after record and shown us how mighty a small, but experienced and dedicated, team can achieve amazing sales,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. “CLIA couldn’t have picked a better recipient for Travel Innovator of the Year and we are very proud of Michael and his team.”

Consoli is the top producing agent at Cruise Planners and has been named their #1 producing luxury agent, #1 Land Tour Agent, and is the #1 producing agent for Viking Cruises in the world, having been named Viking Cruises Global Top Producer 9 years in a row.

Company Background: Cruise Planners Michael Consoli & Associates is a full-service travel agency that offers customized travel solutions to its clients. They have built a reputation for providing exceptional travel experiences and personalized service. Cruise Planners Michael Consoli & Associates is an independently owned and operated franchise of Cruise Planners.

Michael Consoli, the owner of Cruise Planners Michael Consoli & Associates, has over 20 years of experience in the travel industry. Cruise Planners, Michael Consoli & Associates is dedicated to providing its clients with a stress-free travel experience. The company's team of travel advisors work closely with clients to understand their needs and preferences, and to create a customized travel plan that meets their expectations.

