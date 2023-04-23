Global Medical Footwear Market Expected to Reach USD 16.12 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6%

Reports And Data

The global medical footwear market size was expected to reach USD 16.12 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Footwear Market was valued at USD 9.54 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.12 Billion by 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is being driven by the increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases, which necessitate the usage of medical footwear to alleviate symptoms and avoid potential consequences. The growing elderly population and their susceptibility to various foot conditions also contribute to the demand for medical footwear, as does the increase in accidents and injuries resulting in the need for specialized footwear.

Technological advancements have benefited the medical footwear manufacturing sector by producing customized and comfortable products, which have been adopted by patients with various medical problems, leading to market revenue growth. Furthermore, market revenue growth is being boosted by the expanding preventive healthcare trends and rising consumer knowledge of the advantages of wearing medical footwear to avoid foot injuries and pain.

Rising disposable income and increased healthcare spending in developing countries are anticipated to support market revenue growth. In India, for example, the demand for medical footwear is increasing due to the government's efforts to upgrade the country's healthcare infrastructure and provide the public with access to affordable healthcare services.

The global market for orthopedic shoes is categorized based on product type into orthopedic shoes, diabetic shoes, pressure relief shoes, and others. Orthopedic shoes are designed to provide support, stability, and comfort to people with foot or ankle problems, while diabetic shoes are specifically designed to reduce the risk of foot complications in people with diabetes. Pressure relief shoes are used to redistribute pressure from the soles of the feet and alleviate pain and discomfort caused by conditions such as plantar fasciitis or neuropathy. Other types of orthopedic shoes include postoperative shoes and shoes for people with conditions such as arthritis or flat feet.

The end-use outlook for the global orthopedic shoes market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. Hospitals and clinics are expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidence of foot and ankle disorders and the growing number of surgeries for these conditions. Ambulatory surgical centers are also expected to contribute significantly to the market growth due to the increasing number of outpatient surgeries for foot and ankle problems. Home care settings are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising preference for home healthcare services and the increasing availability of advanced technologies and devices for home use.

The global orthopedic shoes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of foot and ankle disorders, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about the benefits of orthopedic shoes. The market is also driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the growing trend of customization in orthopedic shoes. However, high costs associated with orthopedic shoes and the lack of reimbursement policies in many countries may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for personalized orthopedic shoes and the rising focus on research and development activities to develop innovative products are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Strategic developments in the medical footwear industry include collaborations, partnerships, and product launches by major companies. In 2021, Orthofeet, Inc. partnered with the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) to promote foot health and improve patient outcomes by providing podiatrists with access to Orthofeet's therapeutic footwear. Similarly, Rockport partnered with the Arthritis Foundation to provide comfortable and supportive footwear for arthritis patients to alleviate foot pain and improve mobility.

Product launches in the industry include Dansko, LLC's new line of slip-resistant footwear for healthcare professionals with waterproof leather upper and slip-resistant outsole, and Skechers USA, Inc.'s new line of healthcare footwear called the Skechers Work Health Care Pro featuring a slip-resistant outsole, cushioned insole, and water-resistant upper. BIRKENSTOCK launched a new line of medical clogs called the Birki Air Clog featuring a removable footbed with arch support, slip-resistant outsole, and breathable upper, while Drew Shoe Corporation launched a new line of diabetic footwear called the Drew Amora featuring a removable insole with extra depth, breathable upper, and slip-resistant outsole.

Furthermore, Hush Puppies launched a new line of work shoes called the Hush Puppies Health Care Professional Collection featuring a slip-resistant outsole, cushioned insole, and water-resistant upper. Propét USA, Inc. launched a new line of therapeutic shoes called the Propét One LT featuring a removable insole with extra depth, breathable upper, and slip-resistant outsole. Lastly, Bauerfeind AG launched a new line of compression socks called the Sports Compression Socks with medical-grade compression that helps reduce fatigue and improve circulation during physical activity.

The global medical footwear market is highly competitive and comprises various large and small players. These companies are implementing different strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and expansions, to enhance their market position. The major players in the global medical footwear market include Bauerfeind AG, BIRKENSTOCK GmbH & Co. KG, Dansko, LLC, Dr. Comfort, Drew Shoe Corporation, Hush Puppies, Orthofeet, Inc., Propét USA, Inc., Rockport, and Skechers USA, Inc.

Bauerfeind AG is a German medical device company that manufactures orthopedic braces, compression stockings, and medical footwear. BIRKENSTOCK GmbH & Co. KG is a German footwear manufacturer that produces sandals and shoes for various industries, including medical. Dansko, LLC is an American footwear company that specializes in clogs, boots, and sandals for professionals in the healthcare, food service, and education industries. Dr. Comfort is an American company that designs and manufactures shoes, socks, and orthotics for people with diabetes and foot conditions. Drew Shoe Corporation is an American company that produces orthopedic shoes for various foot conditions, such as diabetes, arthritis, and plantar fasciitis.

Hush Puppies is an American company that produces casual and dress shoes, including orthopedic footwear. Orthofeet, Inc. is an American company that produces orthopedic shoes and insoles for various foot conditions. Propét USA, Inc. is an American footwear company that produces shoes for men and women with various foot conditions. Rockport is an American company that produces casual and dress shoes, including orthopedic footwear. Skechers USA, Inc. is an American footwear company that produces athletic, casual, and dress shoes for men, women, and children.

