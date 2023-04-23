Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Expected to Reach USD 3.04 Billion by 2030 | Reports and data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market was USD 1.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to have a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as an increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in technology for the ultrasound systems, a rise in the number of geriatric cardiovascular patients worldwide, and improvements in healthcare in developing countries in Asia Pacific.

A cardiovascular ultrasound system is a medical imaging device that uses high-frequency sound waves to generate images of the heart and surrounding blood vessels. These images are crucial in detecting and monitoring various cardiovascular ailments such as muscle abnormalities, blood flow issues, and heart valve problems. The global revenue for the cardiovascular ultrasound systems market is expected to grow rapidly in the future, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and aging populations. Advancements in technology, such as the development of 3D and 4D imaging, and the increasing number of ultrasound centers and clinics are also major factors driving revenue growth.

In contemporary medical equipment, artificial intelligence (AI) and 4D imaging technologies are now integrated. In December 2022, researchers from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (Rutgers RWJMS) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) discovered a new ultrasonic imaging technique that uses AI to detect very subtle changes in heart function. These technologies are now part of cardiac ultrasound systems, which can produce high-quality 3D images and accurately pinpoint areas of concern during examinations.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The cardiovascular ultrasound system market can be segmented by type, imaging type, technology, and end-use outlook.

In terms of type, the market can be divided into transthoracic echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiogram, stress echocardiogram, dobutamine stress echocardiogram, intravascular ultrasound, and others.

The imaging type outlook includes color and monochrome.

When it comes to technology, the market can be categorized into 2D, 3D/4D, and Doppler.

Finally, the end-use outlook encompasses hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers, and others.

These segments help to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market and its various components. Understanding the different types of ultrasound systems available, the imaging options, the technology used, and the end-use settings is essential for buyers and manufacturers alike.

Hospitals are the primary end-users of cardiovascular ultrasound systems, followed by clinics and diagnostic centers. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide has led to a higher demand for ultrasound systems in these settings.

The technological advancements in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market have led to the development of 3D and 4D imaging, which have become increasingly popular. This has resulted in an increase in the accuracy of diagnoses and the ability to detect cardiovascular abnormalities.

In conclusion, the cardiovascular ultrasound system market is a complex one that can be segmented into various components. These segments are essential to understand to fully comprehend the market and its various aspects. With increasing technological advancements and a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Strategic development:

Philips recently received FDA clearance and launched an updated version of its portable, hand-held ultrasound device (Lumify) for a variety of medical applications, including cardiovascular. The new version now includes Pulse Wave Doppler, which allows clinicians to measure blood flow in different areas such as cardiology, vascular, abdominal, urology, obstetrics, and gynecology. The announcement of this development was made by the company in a press release on February 09, 2022.

In September 01, 2020, GE Healthcare announced the introduction of its latest cardiovascular ultrasound system, which incorporates artificial intelligence, at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) meeting. The new system, called Vivid Ultra Edition, integrates AI into echocardiography scanning and is now available throughout the entire Vivid cardiovascular ultrasound product line. This represents a significant step forward for GE in its integration of AI technology into its products.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for cardiovascular ultrasound systems has a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, with major companies operating at both regional and global levels. These companies are actively involved in developing new products and forming strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolios and gain a strong presence in the global market.

Some of the major companies operating in this market include GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Toshiba International Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., and Canon Medical Systems, USA.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop advanced products that meet the growing demand for high-quality cardiovascular ultrasound systems. Additionally, they are focused on developing new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to improve the accuracy and efficiency of their products.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global cardiovascular ultrasound system market is dynamic and highly competitive, with companies vying for market share through product innovation and strategic partnerships. As the demand for cardiovascular ultrasound systems continues to grow, these companies are likely to invest even more in developing new products and technologies to stay ahead of the competition.

In conclusion, the global market for cardiovascular ultrasound systems is expected to see steady growth in the coming years. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in technology are some of the key factors driving market growth.

