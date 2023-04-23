Global Drug Delivery Devices Market to Grow at 8% CAGR by 2032 on Account of Rising Chronic Diseases

Reports And Data

The global drug delivery devices market size was USD 20.64 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 20.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rapid revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for self-administration and home healthcare equipment, and advancements in drug delivery device technology. Drug delivery systems are specialized tools that deliver drugs or therapeutic agents through a specific route of administration.

Additionally, the market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, the need for targeted and tailored drug delivery systems, and the rising adoption of needle-free drug administration methods. The use of patient-centric drug delivery devices, targeted drug delivery systems, and personalized medicine also contributes to market revenue growth. However, high costs, absence of reimbursement policies in developing nations, strict regulatory criteria, and competition from generic medication makers are major factors that could restrain market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global drug delivery devices market is segmented by product type and end-use outlook. Based on product type, the market is categorized into injectors, inhalers, pumps, transdermal patches, and others. The injectors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for accurate dosage administration. The pumps segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for insulin pumps for diabetes management.

Based on end-use outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, home care, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The home care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing aging population and the preference for home healthcare. Additionally, technological advancements in drug delivery devices and the availability of user-friendly and portable devices are driving the growth of this segment.

The global drug delivery devices market is highly competitive with numerous large and small players. Major companies operating in the market include BD, Gerresheimer AG, 3M, Medtronic, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, and others. These players are focusing on new product development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence. In addition, the increasing demand for novel drug delivery systems and the growing trend of self-administration are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the market.

Strategic Development:

Ypsomed Holding AG and Dexcom, Inc. joined forces in 2018 to form a strategic partnership aimed at developing a novel automated insulin administration device for individuals with Type 1 diabetes who require continuous glucose monitoring. This collaboration leveraged Dexcom's expertise in glucose monitoring systems and Ypsomed's strengths in insulin delivery technology to create a new solution to meet the needs of diabetic patients.

In a move to expand its portfolio of medical devices, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) acquired C. R. Bard, Inc. on December 29, 2017. This US-based company specializes in developing medical devices, including drug delivery systems, and its purchase was intended to enhance BD's offerings in this industry. The acquisition aimed to strengthen BD's position as a leading provider of innovative medical devices and enable the company to better serve the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Competitive Landscape:

The global drug delivery devices market is highly competitive with major players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Gerresheimer AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic plc, Owen Mumford Ltd, Smiths Medical, Ypsomed Holding AG, 3M Company, Baxter International, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA dominating the market. BD, a leading medical technology company, is involved in the development and manufacturing of medical devices, including drug delivery systems. The company offers a range of drug delivery devices, including autoinjectors, prefilled syringes, and infusion pumps.

Gerresheimer AG, a Germany-based company, is a leading provider of glass and plastic packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The company's drug delivery devices portfolio includes prefillable syringes, inhalers, and injection systems. Insulet Corporation, a US-based company, is involved in the development and manufacturing of wearable drug delivery systems. The company's flagship product, the Omnipod System, is a tubeless insulin delivery system that enables patients to administer insulin without the need for injections. Medtronic plc, an Ireland-based company, is a leading provider of medical technology solutions. The company's drug delivery devices portfolio includes insulin pumps, infusion sets, and implantable drug pumps.

Owen Mumford Ltd, a UK-based company, is involved in the development and manufacturing of medical devices, including drug delivery systems. The company's drug delivery devices portfolio includes autoinjectors, safety lancets, and infusion sets. Smiths Medical, a US-based company, is involved in the development and manufacturing of medical devices, including drug delivery systems. The company's drug delivery devices portfolio includes infusion pumps, syringe pumps, and elastomeric pumps. Ypsomed Holding AG, a Switzerland-based company, is a leading provider of injection and infusion systems for self-medication. The company's drug delivery devices portfolio includes pen injectors, autoinjectors, and infusion pumps. 3M Company, a US-based company, is involved in the development and manufacturing of medical devices, including drug delivery systems. The company's drug delivery devices portfolio includes transdermal drug delivery systems, inhalation drug delivery systems, and microneedle drug delivery systems.

