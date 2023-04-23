Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market to Reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2032 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) market was USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Market, valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2022, is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Driving the market growth are the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the demand for accurate and sophisticated breast cancer screening techniques. DBT, a low-dose X-ray imaging technology that produces a 3D image of breasts, offers greater accuracy and eliminates the need for additional screening methods. The rising demand for DBT is due to increasing awareness of breast cancer and the need for early detection, especially in developed countries. However, the high cost of systems and the side effects of radiation exposure could limit market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Breast imaging has become an increasingly important aspect of healthcare, with advancements in technology driving the growth of the global breast imaging market. The market is segmented based on product type and end-use outlook.

The market is segmented into 2D digital mammography, 3D digital breast tomosynthesis, and combined systems. 2D digital mammography is the most commonly used breast imaging technique and accounted for the largest share of the market. 3D digital breast tomosynthesis is a newer technology that provides improved visualization of breast tissue, leading to better detection rates of breast cancer. Combined systems, which offer both 2D and 3D imaging capabilities, are gaining popularity due to their versatility.

The market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-users of breast imaging equipment due to their high patient volume and the availability of advanced diagnostic equipment. Diagnostic imaging centers are another key end-user segment, providing specialized diagnostic services for breast cancer detection.

The global breast imaging market is highly competitive, with a few large players dominating the market share. Some of the major players operating in the market include Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Philips Healthcare. These players are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative breast imaging technologies and stay ahead of the competition. The market is also characterized by strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand product portfolios and gain a wider customer base.

Strategic Development:

In May 2022, Hologic, Inc.'s Genius AI breast cancer screening technology received FDA approval, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the accuracy of mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, strengthening Hologic's position in the global digital breast tomosynthesis market.

Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian Medical Systems, a top provider of radiation oncology treatments and software, in April 2021, expected to improve Siemens Healthineers' range of medical imaging solutions, including digital breast tomosynthesis systems.

In September 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. obtained Intact Vascular, Inc., a firm that develops medical devices for peripheral artery disease treatment, which is anticipated to supplement Philips' current portfolio of medical imaging and diagnostic solutions, including digital breast tomosynthesis systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The global digital breast tomosynthesis market is characterized by intense competition, with several large and medium-sized players occupying the majority of the market share. These companies are leveraging various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product development, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers are some of the major players operating in the digital breast tomosynthesis market. These companies have a significant presence in the market and are investing heavily in research and development activities to introduce advanced technologies and expand their product portfolio.

Other players in the digital breast tomosynthesis market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Planmed Oy, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Volpara Solutions, Inc., and Bruker Corporation. These companies are also focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Overall, the digital breast tomosynthesis market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, and the competition among the key players is expected to intensify further, with new entrants also expected to enter the market. This is likely to result in more innovative and advanced products being introduced to meet the growing demand for better breast cancer screening and diagnosis.

