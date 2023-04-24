John Dau Foundation South Sudan Clinics are Providing Critical Care to the Wounded
Our clinics provide healthcare services to everyone, yet we need additional support to provide this critical aid as we are running low on resources due to our rapid response to this tragic situation."”
— John Dau, CEO John Dau Foundation
DUK PAYUEL, SOUTH SUDAN, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: John Dau - CEO, John Dau Foundation
Email: media@johndaufoundation.com
John Dau Foundation Clinics Respond to Tragic Killings and Injured in Jonglei State, South Sudan, Providing Critical Care Amid Escalating Violence
The John Dau Foundation (JDF) expresses its deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by the recent devastating violence in Jonglei State, South Sudan as its healthcare works and clinics provide critical healthcare for those attacked. This week's brutal killings and severe wounding of men, women, and children are a stark reminder of the escalating conflict in the region, stemming from the ongoing attacks in Sudan and the vicious cycle of tribal violence in South Sudan.
John Dau Foundation is the only NGO managing health clinics in Kadiang, Koat, Koldiak, and Mareng, Jonglei State where the wounded have been transported for stabilization before they are taken to more equipped hospitals for further treatment. Made possible with generous support from the USAID/BHA, UNICEF, WFP, and Tearfund.
"We are deeply concerned about the recent escalation of violence in Sudan and South Sudan, and are doing everything we can to provide care and support to those affected," said John Dau, Founder of the John Dau Foundation. "Our clinic is working hard to provide basic healthcare services to everyone who needs it, and we are committed to continuing our work to improve the lives of the people of South Sudan, yet we need additional support to provide this critical aid as our clinics and staff are running low on resources due to our rapid response."
In response to this tragedy, JDF clinics have mobilized all available resources to provide emergency care for the injured. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to attend to the needs of the wounded, delivering crucial medical treatment and support services in these trying times. As the situation continues to evolve, we remain committed to serving the affected communities and offering hope in the face of adversity.
The John Dau Foundation has been at the forefront of providing medical aid and community development support to the people of South Sudan for years. In light of the recent events, we are now more determined than ever to continue our mission of improving access to quality healthcare services in this region.
Due to the influx of the wounded, in addition, the standard care delivered to the region, JDF is in need of:
- Gloves and PPE
- Alcohol pads
- Cotton balls
- Cotton Tipped Applicators
- Medical Drapes
- Non-woven sponges
- Antibiotics, painkillers, and additional medicines
- Additional nurses
- Vehicles to transport patients and medicines
- Put up security fences to protect employees and patients
- Additional security guards
- Food staples (rice and beans) for patients and employees
- Mobile network, satellite phones, or Internet for rapid coordination
The JDF calls upon the international community, government agencies, and humanitarian organizations to join forces in addressing the root causes of this conflict and work towards a lasting, peaceful resolution.
As we witness the devastation caused by the escalating violence in Jobgai State and the broader region, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering essential healthcare services to those in need. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our donors and partners, who enable us to continue providing lifesaving medical care.
The John Dau Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare access and community development in South Sudan. Founded by former Lost Boy of Sudan, John Dau, the organization operates clinics that offer primary healthcare services, including maternal and child health programs, vaccination campaigns, and nutrition support. The JDF also supports education and livelihood initiatives to foster sustainable development and resilience in the communities it serves.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.