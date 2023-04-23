Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Expected to Grow at 10% CAGR by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market size was USD 8.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market is predicted to expand at a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, with a value of USD 8.43 billion in 2022. The demand for biologics and biosimilars, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in analytical methods are driving the market's revenue growth.

Large molecule bioanalysis is a type of analytical chemistry that focuses on the analysis of large molecule therapeutics in a biological matrix, such as serum or plasma, to ensure their safety, efficacy, and quality. Biologics and biosimilars are in high demand due to their specificity and effectiveness in treating diseases like cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders.

However, challenges associated with sample preparation, complicated bioanalytical assays, timeline, speed, and cost could hinder the growth of the large molecule bioanalytical technologies market. To meet the demand for customized treatments and focused therapeutics, clinical trials and drug development programs are increasing, necessitating advanced analytical technology to support drug development and approval.

Advancements in analytical technologies like HPLC, LC-MS, and ELISA have improved large molecule identification and analysis, providing high sensitivity and specificity required for the development and approval of biologics and biosimilars.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market is segmented by technology type and end-use outlook. By technology type, the market is categorized into chromatography, ELISA, mass spectrometry, and others. Chromatography is the most widely used analytical technique in bioanalysis, as it offers high selectivity, sensitivity, and accuracy. ELISA is commonly used for qualitative and quantitative determination of proteins, antibodies, and other analytes. Mass spectrometry offers high sensitivity and selectivity, making it ideal for analysis of large molecules. Other techniques used in bioanalysis include western blotting, capillary electrophoresis, and surface plasmon resonance.

By end-use outlook, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), academic and government research institutes, and others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of large molecule bioanalytical technologies, owing to their significant investments in research and development of biologics and biosimilars. CROs provide bioanalytical services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, helping them in the development and commercialization of large molecule therapeutics. Academic and government research institutes also contribute to the market growth, by conducting research on large molecules and developing innovative bioanalytical methods.

The market growth is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for biologics and biosimilars, technological advancements in bioanalytical tools, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Biologics and biosimilars are in high demand, owing to their specificity and effectiveness in treating various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes. Advanced bioanalytical tools are required to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of these molecules, which is driving the market growth.

Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and arthritis is rising, creating a need for large molecule bioanalytical methods in clinical research and drug development. The development of new analytical techniques and platforms, such as HPLC, LC-MS, and ELISA, has improved large molecule identification and analysis, offering high sensitivity and specificity.

However, the market growth may be restrained by challenges associated with sample preparation, complex bioanalytical assays due to the complex nature of large molecules, and timelines, speed, and costs related to drug development. Despite these challenges, the increasing need for customized treatments and focused therapeutics is driving the demand for advanced analytical technology to support drug development and approval.

Strategic development:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has recently signed a binding agreement to acquire PPD, a well-known contract research organization that offers services in drug discovery, development, and lifecycle management. The primary objective of this acquisition is to bolster the company's clinical research products and services, which include large molecule bioanalysis services.

In another development, TetraScience, a cloud-based provider of scientific data management services, has joined hands with Waters Corporation in March 2021. The objective of this partnership is to streamline scientific workflows and provide end-to-end data management solutions. The partnership aims to enhance Waters Corporation's product offerings in the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market is dominated by major players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, and Danaher Corporation. These companies are known for their significant contributions to the advancement of large molecule bioanalytical technologies and are key drivers in the growth of the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., one of the major players, has made significant investments in the development of its clinical research product and service capabilities, including large molecule bioanalysis services. The company's acquisition of PPD has further enhanced its clinical research capabilities and expanded its product offerings in the market.

Waters Corporation, another key player, has partnered with TetraScience, a cloud-based provider of scientific data management services, to streamline scientific workflows and offer end-to-end data management solutions. This partnership has improved Waters' product offerings in the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies.

Other major players in the market are also making significant investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings. These efforts are expected to drive the growth of the global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market in the coming years.

