Global Dental Microsurgery Market to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR of 7.5% by 2032 | Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental microsurgery market is projected to experience rapid growth, with a predicted revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, and a market size of USD 1.8 Billion in 2022. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, including oral cancer, gum disease, and tooth decay, which is driving demand for minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, the aging population requires more frequent dental exams and operations, further contributing to market growth.

The market is also being propelled by technological advancements in the dental microsurgery sector, such as the development of digital dentistry tools like Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Three Dimensional (3D) printing, and Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems. These innovative tools enable accurate and effective dental microsurgery operations, which in turn are driving market growth. Similarly, the development of dental implants and materials such as bone grafts and dental membranes is also increasing the demand for dental microsurgery procedures.

Furthermore, rising interest in cosmetic dentistry operations like veneers, dental implants, and teeth whitening is fueling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of dental microsurgery operations, lack of reimbursement schemes for cosmetic dentistry procedures, and shortage of qualified dental practitioners may impede market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report provides an extensive analysis of the global dental microsurgery market from 2019 to 2032, including historical data and revenue forecasts at a global, regional, and country level. The market size was USD 1.8 Billion in 2022, with a projected revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion in revenue.

To provide a comprehensive view of the market, the report has segmented the global dental microsurgery market based on product type, application, end-use, and region. The product type segment is further divided into microscopes, ultrasonic instruments, handpieces, and others. The application segment includes endodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, and others. The end-use segment is divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The regional scope of the report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The report covers a range of topics including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of market trends in each segment and sub-segment. The base year for estimation is 2022, with historical data spanning from 2020 to 2021, and the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032. Quantitative units are measured in revenue (in USD Billion) with a CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Overall, this report offers valuable insights into the global dental microsurgery market, including its historical data, revenue forecasts, and market trends across product type, application, end-use, and region.

Strategic development:

Dentsply Sirona made an announcement on January 4th, 2021, about the acquisition of Byte for USD1.04 billion, which is a direct-to-consumer clear aligner firm. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Dentsply Sirona's position in the orthodontics market and enhancing its product portfolio.

A-dec Inc. declared on July 17th, 2019, about the acquisition of Dean Dental Systems, a Canadian dental delivery system company, to enhance A-dec's product offerings in the dental market and consolidate its position in Canada.

On January 18th, 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Cleverdent Ltd., an Israeli digital dentistry solutions provider, to enhance its product offerings in the digital dentistry market and consolidate its position in Israel.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental microsurgery market is characterized by the presence of both established and emerging companies, resulting in a highly fragmented market. These companies are primarily engaged in developing and manufacturing advanced dental microsurgery products to cater to the growing demand for minimally invasive dental procedures.

Some of the major players in the global dental microsurgery market are Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Biolase, Inc., A-dec Inc., AMD Lasers, LLC, Denmat Holdings, LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, KaVo Dental, Patterson Companies, Inc., and Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC. These companies have been actively engaged in expanding their product portfolios, acquiring other companies, and developing innovative products and technologies to maintain their market position and enhance their competitive edge.

In January 2021, Dentsply Sirona announced its acquisition of Byte, a direct-to-consumer clear aligner company, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the orthodontics market. In addition, A-dec Inc. acquired Dean Dental Systems, a Canadian company specializing in dental delivery systems, to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its position in Canada.

The global dental microsurgery market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive dental procedures, rising prevalence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in dental microsurgery.

