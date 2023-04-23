Global Clear Aligners Market to Register 30% CAGR, Reaching USD 43.48 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of the global clear aligners market was USD 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a revenue CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. The surge in revenue growth is mainly due to the growing public awareness regarding the benefits of clear aligners over traditional braces for the treatment of malocclusion or misaligned teeth. The increasing prevalence of malocclusion and the demand for cosmetic orthodontic treatments also contribute to the popularity of clear aligners.

The adoption of 3D printing technology and the development of novel materials are two technological advancements that are expected to drive revenue growth in the transparent aligner systems market. 3D printing technology has made it possible to produce customized and precise clear aligners that are more effective in treating complex cases. The introduction of novel materials such as thermoplastic elastomers has also increased the flexibility and comfort of clear aligners, thereby improving the patient experience.

Rising disposable income and the desire for cosmetic dentistry are also driving the growth of the clear aligners market. The availability of flexible payment plans and dental insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments has made it more affordable for the general public. The demand for clear aligners has also risen due to the trend of self-care and the desire for an attractive smile. However, the high cost of clear aligners compared to traditional braces and lack of insurance coverage in some countries may impede revenue growth in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

The clear aligners market has been segmented based on product type, end-use, and region for the purpose of this report. The market is further segmented into removable clear aligners, traditional clear aligners, and others, while end-use outlook covers the food sector, environmental monitoring, healthcare, and others. The report also provides a historical analysis of market trends from 2020-2021 and forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Furthermore, the report includes a company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Although the high cost of clear aligners compared to traditional braces and the absence of insurance company coverage in some countries may hinder the growth of the market, the rising disposable income and demand for cosmetic dentistry are expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Strategic development:

The acquisition of exocad Global Holdings GmbH, a provider of CAD/CAM software for the dental industry, by Align Technology Inc. was announced on 2 April 2020. This move was aimed at expanding Align Technology's digital platform and strengthening its clear aligners business. On 31 December 2020, Straumann Group announced the acquisition of DrSmile, a leading provider of clear aligner therapy in Germany, with the goal of strengthening Straumann's position in the European clear aligners market. In January 2019, Dentsply Sirona Inc. partnered with Carbon, a 3D printing company, to develop an automated, high-speed 3D printing system for clear aligners, improving efficiency and scalability of clear aligner production. On 25 April 2018, Align Technology Inc. launched Invisalign Go, a new clear aligner product designed to treat mild to moderate malocclusions, offering a more affordable and convenient option for patients seeking clear aligner treatment. On 12 July 2021, 3M Company introduced Clarity Aligners, a new clear aligner product that uses advanced material technology for better treatment experience and control during treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

The global clear aligners market is witnessing stiff competition among key players. These companies are adopting various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the market. Align Technology Inc., a leading player in the market, announced the acquisition of exocad Global Holdings GmbH, aimed at expanding Align Technology's digital platform and strengthening its clear aligners business. Similarly, on December 31, 2020, Straumann Group acquired DrSmile to strengthen its position in the European clear aligners market. Dentsply Sirona Inc. announced a partnership with Carbon, a 3D printing company, to develop a fully automated, high-speed 3D printing system for clear aligners. These strategic initiatives are aimed at improving the efficiency and scalability of clear aligner production.

Other major players in the global clear aligners market include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Ormco Corporation, AlignerCo, Byte, and Smile Direct Club. These companies are launching innovative products and entering into partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence. For instance, 3M Company launched Clarity Aligners, a new clear aligner product that uses advanced material technology to provide a more comfortable and effective treatment experience. The clear aligners market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, and these key players are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and maintain their dominance in the market.

