Buttock Augmentation Market to Grow at 2% CAGR by 2032 Driven by Acceptance of Safe & Long-lasting Surgical Techniques.

Revenue growth of the market for buttock augmentation is driven by rising desire for minimally invasive procedures

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global buttock augmentation market was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness a revenue CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing acceptance of safe and long-lasting surgical techniques such as butt lifts, buttock implants, and fat grafting for buttock augmentation. The revenue growth is also supported by the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures such as topical creams and injectable fillers, and the availability of advanced tools and technologies for buttock augmentation. The buttock augmentation techniques have become safer and more effective due to the technological advancements in the field of plastic and cosmetic surgery. Both men and women opt for buttock augmentation procedures for various reasons such as cosmetic enhancement, weight loss, and physical defects. Additionally, the rising trend of medical tourism in countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico is boosting the market revenue. However, the high cost of surgical procedures, potential risks and complications, and lack of insurance coverage for aesthetic treatments are the factors that could impede the revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

Both men and women require buttock augmentation procedures, and these are not limited to cosmetic purposes only. People who have lost a lot of weight or have physical defects may opt for buttock augmentation to improve their appearance. The market is also expanding due to the rising trend of medical tourism, driven by affordable and high-quality cosmetic operations available in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. The report segments the global buttock augmentation market based on procedure type, end-use, and region. The procedure type outlook includes implants, fat grafting, and others. The end-use outlook covers hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The regional outlook includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Major factors that could restrain the revenue growth of the market include high expenses of surgical procedures, potential risks and complications, and lack of insurance coverage for aesthetic treatments.

Strategic development:

Allergan plc was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 4, 2015, for its Natrelle Inspira round gel-filled breast implants. These implants were created to offer a natural-looking appearance and feel, making them a desirable option for individuals who are considering buttock augmentation.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a medical device company, acquired the breast implant and tissue expander business of G&G Biotechnology Ltd., which is based in the United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. The acquisition was aimed at increasing POLYTECH's product range and strengthening its standing in the global aesthetic implants market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global buttock augmentation market is highly competitive, with the majority of market revenue shared among several large and medium-sized players. Among the major companies operating in the global market are Allergan plc, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC, and POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, as well as Laboratories Vivacy, HansBiomed Corp., Implantech Associates Inc., and Nobel Biocare Services AG. To maintain and improve their positions in the market, these companies are utilizing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches. These strategies not only aim to strengthen their market position, but also to expand their product portfolio, as well as to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. The rising demand for buttock augmentation procedures, driven by the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, the availability of innovative tools and technologies, and the growing trend of medical tourism, is expected to create new opportunities for companies operating in the global buttock augmentation market. However, the high cost of surgical procedures, potential risks and complications, and lack of insurance coverage for aesthetic treatments are likely to limit the revenue growth potential of the market.

