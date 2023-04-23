SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TRTN, TESS, DHC, OPI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN)’s sale to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. If you are a Triton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)’s sale to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 in cash per share. If you are a TESSCO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)’s sale to Office Properties Income Trust for 0.147 shares of Office Properties for each common share of Diversified Healthcare. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Diversified Healthcare shareholders will own approximately 42% of the combined company. If you are a Diversified Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s merger with Diversified Healthcare Trust. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Diversified Healthcare shareholders will receive 0.147 shares of Office Properties for each common share of Diversified Healthcare. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Office Properties shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company. If you are an Office Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

