Flash News: OKX to Enable Margin Trading & Savings and List Perpetual for Radiant ($RDNT)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, is pleased to announce that it will list Radiant ($RDNT) for perpetual and enable margin and savings as of April 24, 2023.

RDNT margin trading and savings will be enabled at 7:00 am UTC. USDT-margined perpetual swaps for $RDNT will be listed at the same time. The updates will cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API. The details are as follows:

Margin Trading and Savings Spot margin trading will be activated for following pairs: RDNT/USDT For the details of the tiered margin ratio, please refer to Margin Borrowing Position Tiers after the official listing. For the limits of savings, please refer to the Business Rules for Savings after the official listing.



$RDNT Perpetual Swap Trading



Feature Details Underlying RDNT/USDT Index Settlement asset USDT Face value 10 RDNT Price quotation 1 RDNT value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.0001 Leverage 0.01~50x Funding rate Clamp(MA(((best bid + best offer) / 2 - spot index price)／spot index price - interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), interest = 0 Trading hours 24/7

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Film Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This communication is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. Estimated APY rates are paid by third party protocols and not by OKX. Estimated APY rates are not guaranteed and may change without notice. Your assets in Earn are not covered by insurance against potential losses, nor are they subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Historical returns are not indicative of future returns. OKX does not guarantee the repayment of principal or interest. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/ tax/ investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.