Global Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.2% During the Forecast Period

Reports And Data

The global medical 3D printing plastics market size was USD 334 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical 3D printing plastics market is a global market that is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 334 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for customized medical implants and prosthetics, which has revolutionized the healthcare industry through the use of 3D printing technology.

The customization of prosthetics and implants for individual patients has resulted in superior fit, comfort, and functionality, thereby driving the revenue growth of the market. Additionally, the development of new 3D printing polymers has improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of medical device production, which further drives the growth of the market.

Advanced medical 3D printing plastics are also being developed to meet the increasing demand for medical products with high strength, biocompatibility, and sterilizing capabilities. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes and arthritis has also contributed to the need for medical devices and implants, which further drives the revenue growth of the market. Moreover, the use of 3D printing technology in medical studies and instruction is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6155

Segments Covered in the Report

The 3D printing market in healthcare is segmented by type outlook, application outlook, technology outlook, and regional outlook. By type outlook, the market is further categorized into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), and others. Among these, the ABS segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to its ability to provide strength and durability to the 3D printed medical devices.

By application outlook, the market is segmented into medical implants & devices, surgical instruments, and others. The medical implants & devices segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing adoption of 3D printing in the manufacturing of customized implants and prosthetics. Moreover, 3D printing technology is also being used to produce surgical models, guides, and instruments to improve surgical outcomes.

By technology outlook, the market is segmented into Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), and others. The FDM segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to its ability to produce complex geometries at a lower cost. FDM is widely used in the production of prosthetics, orthotics, and other medical devices.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector, growing demand for customized medical devices, and favorable government initiatives. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing investments in research and development activities, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for cost-effective medical devices.

In conclusion, the 3D printing market in healthcare is segmented by type outlook, application outlook, technology outlook, and regional outlook. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing in the manufacturing of customized medical devices, surgical models, guides, and instruments, among others. The market is highly competitive with the presence of several key players who are actively involved in various strategic initiatives to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-3d-printing-plastics-market

Strategic development:

In May 2020, Evonik Industries AG introduced a new high-performance polymer named VESTAKEEP i4 G, which is designed for medical 3D printing applications. This polymer has exceptional biocompatibility and mechanical properties, making it an ideal choice for medical implants and devices. Solvay announced a partnership with PrinterPrezz, a medical 3D printing company, in December 2020, to develop high-performance medical implants using Solvay's medical-grade KetaSpire PEEK polymer. Stratasys Ltd. announced a collaboration with Materialise NV in November 2018, to develop new 3D printing solutions for the medical industry, combining Stratasys' 3D printing technology expertise with Materialise's software and 3D printing services. On 27 April 2021, Evonik Industries AG launched a new range of medical-grade photopolymers for use in dental and orthopedic applications, enabling the production of highly accurate and detailed 3D printed models of teeth, bones, and other anatomical structures.

Competitive Landscape:

The global medical 3D printing plastics market is highly competitive, with several leading players vying for a larger share of the market. Some of the key players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, Solvay, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Stratasys Ltd., EnvisionTEC, Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., Formlabs, 3D Systems, Inc., and Materialise NV.

Evonik Industries AG, a German specialty chemicals company, is known for its high-performance polymers for medical 3D printing applications, including VESTAKEEP i4 G, which has excellent mechanical properties and biocompatibility.

Solvay, a Belgian chemical company, has partnered with medical 3D printing company PrinterPrezz to develop high-performance medical implants using Solvay's medical-grade KetaSpire PEEK polymer.

BASF SE, a German chemical company, produces high-performance materials for medical 3D printing applications, including Ultrasint TPU and Ultrasint PA6 MF.

Arkema S.A., a French chemical company, produces a range of 3D printing resins for the medical industry, including Rilsan Clear G850 Rnew, which is a bio-based and transparent polyamide.

Stratasys Ltd., an American 3D printing company, has partnered with Materialise NV to develop new 3D printing solutions for the medical industry.

EnvisionTEC, an American 3D printing company, produces a range of 3D printers and materials for the medical industry, including biocompatible materials for dental and orthopedic applications.

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., an American materials science company, produces OXPEKK, a high-performance polymer for medical 3D printing applications.

Formlabs, an American 3D printing company, produces a range of 3D printers and materials for the medical industry, including biocompatible materials for dental and surgical applications.

3D Systems, Inc., an American 3D printing company, produces a range of 3D printers and materials for the medical industry, including biocompatible materials for dental and surgical applications.

Materialise NV, a Belgian 3D printing company, produces a range of 3D printing software and services for the medical industry, including medical imaging software and surgical planning tools.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6155

In conclusion, the global Medical 3d Printing Plastics Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

Browse More Reports:

Invasive Aspergillosis Treatment Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/invasive-aspergillosis-treatment-market

Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/primary-hyperoxaluria-treatment-market

Chronic Myelogenous Leukaemia Treatment Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chronic-myelogenous-leukaemia-treatment-market

Herpes Labialis Treatment Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/herpes-labialis-treatment-market

Shoulder Replacement Device Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/shoulder-replacement-device-market