LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Battery Pre-Sale Exceeded 6000 Units, $30 Off Still Available

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiTime (formally Ampere Time), a renowned name in the new energy industry, has once again emerged as a top solution provider with its latest innovation, the 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 lithium battery. This super-powerful and compact LiFePO4 lithium battery weighs only 19 lbs (8.62 kg) while delivering high energy density, impressive charge-discharge performance, and exceptional safety and reliability. Equipped with an upgraded 100A BMS system, this battery is the ultimate solution for users seeking a compact yet powerful energy storage solution, especially for off-grid trips, trolling motors, RV living, and home energy backup.
Since its launch in March 2023, the 12V 100Ah Mini has received an overwhelming response, with LiTime pre-selling a whopping 6000 pcs in just 15 days through its new arrival campaign on its website and offline sales channel. LiTime's success with the 12V 100Ah Mini is not surprising, given its commitment to providing technologically superior new energy products based on its user-oriented R&D idea. The 12V 100Ah Mini has once again showcased LiTime's exceptional capabilities as a one-stop solution provider for new energy.
Reviews of LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini
As the 12V100Ah Mini continues to be delivered to customers, it has received rave reviews from customers and industry experts alike. YouTube reviewer Brian from Gear&Gadget praises the battery's compact design, saying, "I have been keeping this battery in the back of my truck camper and It’s absolutely tiny and it fits under my bed platform perfectly! It doesn’t take up a lot of space."
Other satisfied customers have shared similar positive experiences, highlighting the battery's compact size, lightweight, and superior performance compared to traditional AGM batteries. Reviews like “Love the weight savings and also was able to place all three on one side with still a lighter weight than two 31 series lead cell batteries!”...“I use LiFePO4 batteries for astrophotography, so smaller and lighter is good, especially for a 100AH battery. Still working on a housing for it, but it will be slimmer and small.”
What Makes LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini Stand Out
It’s now known that the LiTime R&D team was inspired to create this game-changing battery in response to customers' struggles with the size and weight of their existing batteries, especially for off-grid, RV living, and marine applications. Despite facing challenges during the design process, the team persevered and delivered a product that exceeded expectations.
Smaller Size, Higher Energy Density: Weighing just 19 lbs and offering a 35% size reduction compared to other LiFePO4 batteries with the same capacity, this battery is perfect for users seeking a lightweight, high-capacity solution. It also supports a maximum expansion capacity of 20.48Wh (4P4S) for increased system flexibility.
New-Generation BMS: Featuring LiTime's latest self-developed BMS, this battery provides comprehensive safety protection and auto-balancing technology, maximizing capacity and ensuring a life cycle of over 4,000 cycles at 100% DOD, 6,000 cycles at 80% DOD and up to 15,000 cycles at 60% DOD.
Compact & Innovative Design: The 12V 100Ah Mini showcases a new design with reduced cell size for enhanced safety and versatility. Its heat-resistant and waterproof construction ensures durability and longevity in extreme environments.
Flexible Installation: With an optimal internal structure and overall casting, this battery can be mounted in any direction, ensuring maximum convenience for users.
Availability
Priced at an affordable $369.99, customers can take advantage of a $30 coupon during the product launch, bringing the cost down to just $339.99 for a smaller, lighter, and more powerful battery solution. With such incredible offerings, LiTime continues to set a benchmark for the industry. Take advantage of this offer and embark on a sustainable journey towards power independence with LiTime.
About LiTime
LiTime belongs to Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd. And has been providing safe, convenient LiFePO4 batteries and one-stop energy solutions to customers worldwide for 14 years. To learn more about LiTime and its innovative products, visit https://www.litime.com.
