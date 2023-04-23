Clinical Perinatal Software Market to Reach USD 533 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% During Forecast Period

Reports And Data

The global clinical perinatal software market size was USD 256 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 533 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical perinatal software market was valued at USD 256 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period to reach USD 533 billion by 2032. The market is being driven by several factors, such as increasing adoption of clinical perinatal software solutions in healthcare organizations, rising awareness of the benefits of perinatal software in reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates, and government initiatives to improve maternal and child healthcare services.

Various changes in the market landscape are also driving demand for clinical perinatal software. The rising use of electronic health records (EHRs) is a major trend that is contributing to the revenue growth of the market. EHRs are facilitating the development of integrated perinatal software solutions, enabling medical professionals to monitor vital signs, fetal and maternal health, and labor and delivery. This has led to better quality of care and a reduction in medical errors, driving the growth of the market.

Another trend driving market growth is the increasing demand for cloud-based prenatal software solutions, which offer flexibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and real-time patient data access. These solutions are particularly useful in low-resource settings where access to infrastructure and technology is limited.

Predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in prenatal care are also contributing to the market's revenue growth. Healthcare professionals can use these technologies to identify high-risk pregnancies, anticipate complications, and improve clinical outcomes. Since maternal and newborn death rates are a major global concern, these solutions can be extremely helpful in reducing mortality rates.

Finally, government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services for mothers and children are expected to drive revenue growth of the market for clinical perinatal software. Governments are investing in healthcare infrastructure, developing national healthcare programs, and promoting public-private partnerships to improve maternal and child healthcare services. As a result, the adoption of perinatal software solutions in healthcare organizations is expected to continue to grow and drive revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

The healthcare technology industry is segmented into different categories to better understand the market and its dynamics. These segments include product outlook, deployment model outlook, application outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

The product outlook segment covers integrated and standalone solutions. Integrated solutions offer a range of services that include fetal monitor data services, workflow management, and patient documentation. Standalone solutions, on the other hand, provide specific services, such as fetal monitor data services.

The deployment model outlook segment covers on-premise and cloud-based solutions. On-premise solutions are installed locally and maintained by the healthcare provider, while cloud-based solutions are hosted remotely and accessed through the internet.

The application outlook segment covers fetal monitor data services, workflow management, and patient documentation. Fetal monitor data services include real-time monitoring of fetal heart rates, contractions, and other vital signs. Workflow management includes managing and coordinating patient care, while patient documentation involves recording and managing patient data.

The end-use outlook segment covers hospitals/clinics and maternity clinics. Hospitals/clinics are the primary users of healthcare technology, and maternity clinics specialize in maternal and fetal care.

The regional outlook segment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the leading markets for healthcare technology, followed by the Asia Pacific region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, with significant growth potential due to the increasing demand for maternal and fetal care.

In conclusion, understanding the segments covered in the healthcare technology industry is crucial to identifying the key players and the potential growth opportunities in the market. The different segments provide a comprehensive view of the market dynamics and trends, which can help businesses make informed decisions about their product offerings, target markets, and growth strategies.

Strategic development:

On April 1, 2021, Cerner Corporation completed the acquisition of Kantar Health, a prominent healthcare data analytics and research company. The purpose of the acquisition was to enhance Cerner's capabilities in healthcare data analytics and informatics, including perinatal care.

Competitive Landscape:

PeriGen, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that provides innovative software solutions to improve maternal and fetal health outcomes. The company faces tough competition in the market from established players such as Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, and Medtronic plc.

Philips Healthcare is a leading healthcare technology company that offers a broad range of solutions for various medical specialties, including maternal and fetal care. GE Healthcare is another established player in the market, offering a comprehensive range of medical devices, equipment, and software solutions for various medical specialties.

Cerner Corporation is a global healthcare technology company that provides innovative solutions for clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare organizations. Medtronic plc is a medical device company that offers innovative solutions for various medical specialties, including maternal and fetal care.

IBM Watson Health is a healthcare technology company that offers advanced analytics and AI-powered solutions for improving patient care and outcomes. OBS Medical Ltd. is a UK-based healthcare technology company that provides innovative solutions for real-time patient monitoring.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a Dutch multinational company that provides a broad range of healthcare technology solutions, including maternal and fetal care. Creche Innovations is a healthcare technology company that specializes in maternal and fetal monitoring solutions. Analogic Corporation is a medical technology company that offers innovative imaging and diagnostic solutions for various medical specialties.

Overall, PeriGen, Inc. faces stiff competition from established players in the market. To stay competitive, the company must continue to innovate and offer unique and effective solutions for maternal and fetal care.

In conclusion, the global clinical perinatal software market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

