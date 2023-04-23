Maryam Craft has astonished the hip-hop world with her anthem “I’M GOOD”

”I’M GOOD” was dropped on March 31, by popular music artist Maryam Craft.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming out of Atlanta, Ga, music artist Maryam Craft, is bringing the heat with her new single, “I’M GOOD,” which was released on March 31st of this year. In a world where so much is going on, with violence, mental health, comparisons on social media, women and men feeling like they aren’t enough, the anthem “I’M GOOD” brings a pleasure of positivity and confidence into the atmosphere. The lyrics were seemingly created to make one feel good about what they are and what they have in the present.

The song, “I’M GOOD,” has a throbbing bass beat when it is first turned on, and then flows into a hard piano beat to bring a certain rough, yet flowing tune to the listener’s ear. The up-incoming artist made it clear, that she wrote this song after she was feeling down, and not herself. She stated that she used this song to uplift her spirits and remind herself of who she is. Even to the point of using it as an affirmation. In her single, she makes emphasis on how she’s that girl, by highlighting in her hook of looking, feeling, and even cooking good, and only surrounding herself with the best of people. She also made an emphasis on how her radiance makes others want to be surrounded by her and do things for her. The song is pure magic.

“This isn’t a song about being a gold-digger or being cocky. It’s not even a song about gloating, but sometimes you must put on your superhero cap and remind yourself and others, of exactly who you are, and what you are all about. Sometimes, that gets lost in this everyday world, and we end up losing ourselves. Sometimes our esteem gets low from bad relationships, friendships or just life, and by creating a song to force you back into your knowing or your confidence, is something I hope one can feel or get back while listening,” stated Maryam Craft.



Although there are certainly many new female hip hop artists on the rise, Maryam Craft gives a similar but yet brings a different tune to her work. When you hear, “IM GOOD” it almost feels like all troubles have gone away, and now you are able to tap into a higher self, by chanting the words, I’m Good. While releasing an EP in 2022 called; “Space In Time” and other singles after and before, Maryam Craft is proving that she is on the rise and a force to be reckoned with. Her style appears to be more than just rap, but also has a melody and harmony that infiltrates her art and music, along with dance and performance.

“I want my music to inspire people. No matter if it’s a dance song, a breakup song, or a lyrical song. I want my music, my art, to be used as healing mechanisms. I know that I am here to stay, and I want to be up there with the greats. I have so much in store and cannot wait to share more” says Maryam Craft.

“I’M GOOD” is now streaming and can be downloaded on all music platforms. Be sure to follow Maryam Craft on her social media pages to keep track of any new releases, and updates. Click to listen to “I’M GOOD” now: https://lnk.to/Imgood1



