Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Projected to Grow at 8.1% CAGR during Forecast Period

The global disposable medical gloves market size was USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disposable medical gloves market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace with a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing need for maintaining hygiene and preventing infections in healthcare facilities are the primary factors driving the market's revenue growth. Disposable medical gloves provide protection against infections for healthcare professionals and patients. Various types of disposable medical gloves have been developed, such as nitrile, natural rubber, neoprene, and vinyl, each with its own benefits compared to traditional rubber gloves and widely used in the healthcare industry. Moreover, strict government regulations and guidelines governing the use of disposable medical gloves in healthcare facilities are also contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global disposable gloves market is segmented by Material Type Outlook, Application Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook. The Material Type Outlook covers the different types of disposable gloves available in the market, including Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, and others. Latex gloves are made from natural rubber and are known for their excellent fit and tactile sensitivity. Nitrile gloves are made from synthetic rubber and offer higher resistance to chemicals, punctures, and tears. Vinyl gloves are made from synthetic materials and are less expensive than other types of gloves, but offer less protection. Neoprene gloves are made from a synthetic material that offers excellent chemical resistance.

The Application Outlook segment covers the different uses of disposable gloves, including Surgical, Examination, and others. Surgical gloves are designed to be used in medical procedures and are sterile, while Examination gloves are used in non-invasive medical procedures and are non-sterile. The other uses of disposable gloves include food handling, industrial applications, and cleaning.

The End-use Outlook segment covers the different sectors that use disposable gloves, including Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-users of disposable gloves, followed by clinics and diagnostic centers. Disposable gloves are also used in the food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and other industrial applications.

The Regional Outlook segment covers the different regions where the disposable gloves market is present, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for disposable gloves, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the increasing demand from the healthcare industry and the growing population. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is also expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising number of healthcare facilities.

In conclusion, the disposable gloves market is segmented by Material Type Outlook, Application Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook. The market is driven by the increasing demand from the healthcare industry and the growing awareness about personal hygiene. The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising number of healthcare facilities in emerging economies.

Strategic development:

Ansell Limited made an announcement on January 4th, 2021, regarding their acquisition of Primus Gloves Private Limited, a renowned Indian surgical gloves manufacturer. The acquisition is expected to positively impact Ansell's product portfolio and help the company gain a stronger foothold in the Indian market.

On January 12th, 2020, Top Glove Corporation Bhd declared the acquisition of Aspion Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian manufacturer of medical gloves. The acquisition was aimed at improving Top Glove's product offerings and reinforcing their position in the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the disposable medical gloves market is highly fragmented, with numerous players operating globally. The market is dominated by a few key players, including Ansell Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Halyard Health, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and Unigloves (UK) Limited.

Ansell Limited is one of the leading manufacturers of disposable medical gloves, offering a wide range of products that cater to the needs of the healthcare industry. B. Braun Melsungen AG is a German medical and pharmaceutical company that produces medical gloves for various applications. Cardinal Health, Inc. is a US-based healthcare services and products company that provides disposable medical gloves for use in surgical and examination procedures. Halyard Health is a US-based company that produces a range of disposable medical gloves, including exam gloves, surgical gloves, and chemotherapy gloves.

Other significant players in the market include Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and Unigloves (UK) Limited. Hartalega is a Malaysian company that specializes in manufacturing nitrile gloves, while Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd is a Malaysian manufacturer of latex gloves. Molnlycke Health Care AB is a Swedish medical device company that produces surgical gloves and other medical products. Supermax Corporation Berhad is a Malaysian company that produces a range of medical gloves, including nitrile gloves, while Top Glove Corporation Bhd is the world's largest rubber glove manufacturer. Unigloves (UK) Limited is a UK-based company that produces a range of disposable medical gloves for use in various applications.

In conclusion, the global Disposable Medical Gloves Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

